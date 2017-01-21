Displaced women at CARE's refugee camp in Chad
Photo Credit: CARE / Maxime Michel

CARE spotlights 10 most under-reported humanitarian crises

By Carmel Kilkenny | english@rcinet.ca
Saturday 21 January, 2017 , No Comments ↓

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare

CARE International just released a report focusing on 10 places in the world where people live in crisis and chaos, but we see and hear very little about the situations.

Kevin Dunbar is the director of humanitarian operations for CARE Canada. He says most of these crises are not just forgotten, they’re deliberately ignored. “We have seen that media attention and fundraising and political action in humanitarian crises are closely intertwined.”

“Suffering in Silence”

The report is titled “Suffering in Silence”.  Kevin Dunbar says most of the countries listed in their report are deliberately ignored by politicians and those in power. “Because they’re trying to focus on those most visible emergencies, and showing to their constituents and people that they are acting.” he says.

Kevin Dunbar of CARE Canada

The Democratic Republic of Congo, has been in a steady state of humanitarian crisis for over two decades. Children have grown up knowing nothing else. Dunbar says over seven million people need humanitarian aid now and with a recent increase in the violence, there are more than two million internally displaced people. “There is little hope for a peaceful transition in the near future,” he says.

It’s a chronic conflict Dunbar says, that needs supplies of safe water, food aid and tents, as well as reproductive healthcare and support.

The Lake Chad region, in central Africa, enveloping the countries of Cameroon, Chad, Niger and Nigeria, has descended into a terrible state of conflict in the last few years.The Boko Haram crisis that captured the world’s attention, if only for a short time, when the young girls were kidnapped in Nigeria, has now expanded into a conflict affecting 21 million people, half the population, with a third of them struggling in severe hunger.

North Korea is also on the list of the 10 most under-reported humanitarian crises in 2016. Dunbar says so very little is known about the 18 million citizens, that make up almost 70 per cent of the population, and that are reportedly going hungry. So few journalists or aid groups are allowed access to the country, but Dunbar says it is imperative that the international community and politicians around the world, advocate on behalf of these North Koreans.

El Nino and La Nina Crises 

In Bangladesh it’s floods, in Papua New Guinea and the island of Madagascar it’s drought that is causing extreme hardship to millions of people. Livelihoods are destroyed with crop failures and water damage, and then families become displaced. So getting the message of the urgency of the need to support efforts to mitigate the effects of climate change to the powerful industrial nations is key, as well as the ongoing support for these people at the local level.

Places such as Burundi and Eritrea may be tiny but the emerging conflicts are paralyzing the countries. Political solutions would go a long way to settling these conflicts. Dunbar also says just because the horrors going on in these places don’t make the news, it doesn’t mean they don’t need the help urgently.

Kevin Dunbar also emphasizes the need to reinvigorate the respect for International Humanitarian Law to keep civilians, aid workers and supply lines open in times of war. It’s a timely report with a view to the future, and the shifting attitudes that are manifesting in the west.

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare
Posted in International, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Listen to us

The LinkListen to our weekly show All shows
Subscribe to our podcast Subscribe to our podcast (iTunes) Download the latest podcast
Première chaine CBC Radio one Espace musique CBC Radio 2
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
International, SocietyCARE spotlights 10 most under-reported humanitarian crisesArts and Entertainment, Education, History, International, Lifestyle, SocietyArts:Non-fiction- The incredible story of Aloha Wanderwell.$48M in Canadian cuts to tariffs for food manufacturingArts and EntertainmentIgloofest: a mild-weather version to startInternational, Science and TechnologyCanada history: Jan 22, 1992 The first Canadian woman in spaceEZERyder makes learning to skate easierAnimals, Environment, Indigenous, SocietyVideo: Arctic Hunting NowTornado research advances technology of vortex tubesAnimals, Arts and Entertainment, Economy, Environment, International, Lifestyle, SocietyProtest planned for African Trophy Hunting trade show eventSocietyMan rescues wife from bottom of icy lake

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Radio-canada.ca CBC.ca
Gaz de schiste, ALENA, défense, Obamacare : Trump passe à l’actionUn juge de Laval mis en cause pour avoir retardé 50 dossiersL'avantage numérique donne le gain au Canadien L'élargissement des pouvoirs du président turc adopté par le ParlementVous voulez lire le discours de Donald Trump? Le voici, en françaisDes dizaines de manifestants anti-Trump arrêtés à Washington« À partir d’aujourd’hui, ce sera les États-Unis d’abord! » - Donald TrumpJustin Trudeau encourage les maires canadiens à soigner leurs relations avec les États-UnisPhilippe Couillard défend sa récolte au Forum économique de DavosFrais accessoires : les médecins devront négocier avec Barrette, dit Couillard
Missed the inauguration? Watch the whole thing in just 2 minutes'A president like no other': Donald Trump fires off 'confrontational, angry, populist' inaugural addressLess than hour after inauguration, Trump publishes energy policy to revive coal industryTrump vows to end 'American carnage' after being sworn in as 45th U.S. presidentWomen's March on Washington prompted by a grandma's 5-word Facebook postThreat closes school in La Loche, Sask., nearly 1 year after deadly shootingDivisions over Indigenous night hunting 'becoming a race war,' says Manitoba premierBloody footprints 'correspond' with shoes missing from Douglas Garland's home, triple-murder trial hearsHere's how the markets are reacting to Donald Trump’s inaugurationPolice disperse Donald Trump protesters with pepper spray in D.C.