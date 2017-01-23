Elk resettlement a success in Northern Ontario

Elk herds are taking to northwestern Ontario since being reintroduced to the region seventeen years ago.

More than 100 elk were transported across two provinces, from Elk Island National Park in Alberta, There are about 60 animals left, due to poaching and predation, but they have formed two herds and are being spotted in new territories.

Elk are native to the area, particularly around the Lake of the Woods region. Bruce Ranta was part of the team that was involved in the move. He told CBC that the animals were “predator naive” at the time and it has taken all these years for the animals to settle.