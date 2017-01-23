Steve Mnuchin, former Goldman Sachs partner, who went on to become known as the 'Foreclosure King' when he bought his own bank, is now Trump's nomination for Treasury Secretary.
Photo Credit: Reuters / Mike Segar

Global financial system vulnerable in Trump administration

By Carmel Kilkenny | english@rcinet.ca
Monday 23 January, 2017 , No Comments ↓

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare

Dodd-Frank, the legislation that reigned-in wall Wall Street in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis, is another target of the re-visionary policies of the new Trump administration.

During the election campaign, along with “ripping up” the North American Free-Trade Agreement (NAFTA) as Trump demonstrated he would do, the President vowed to repeal Dodd-Frank.

“We’re back to the same conditions if we start dismantling Dodd-Frank”

Indeed, on this first day of the Trump presidency, the inner circle of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government is gathered to prepare for the upcoming re-negotiation of NAFTA.

For Bessma Momani, an associate professor at the University of Waterloo‘s School of International Affairs, the big concern is the dismantling of Dodd-Frank. “I’m quite worried about the structural effects of what that will do to the global economy and to the banking industry writ large.” she says.

Listen

Dodd-Frank, named for its authors, was implemented to regulate the banks and impose rules to prevent the conditions for another global financial crisis.

Momani says the bill “increased the supervisory role of government agencies on systematically important financial institutions, known as SIFI’s, or those formerly known as “too big to fail”, and ensures for example, that they have enough money in their coffers to withstand a bank run, should it come to that. 

Dodd-Frank prevents the banks from getting involved with hedge funds. It monitors mortgages to prevent predatory practices.and better protects consumers. A document of over 2400 pages, it has taken several years to implement it all.

“Forty per cent of the GDP is money making money off of money.”

“It ensures that banks are not up to the speculative no-good that they were before, it ensures things like these toxic assets being bundled into respectable offers don’t happen again.” Momani says.

But with the challenges in the global economy, such as the demographic realities in Europe with shrinking and ageing populations, so little going on in the way of innovation or technological breakthrough and many people saying, the 2.0 economy has maxed-out, the International Monetary Fund has branded it “mediocre growth”. And the new American administration, with Trump’s determination to spend a trillion on infrastructure, is looking like a great opportunity.

More money is pouring in to the U.S. because the rest of the world doesn’t look so hot, Momani says and at the same time the rules are getting more lax. “We’re back to the same conditions if we start dismantling Dodd-Frank” she says.

Meanwhile, the top positions in the Trump administration are being filled with former Goldman Sachs executives. The nominee for Treasury Secretary, Stephen Mnuchin, is a former partner at Goldman Sachs who, following his reign at his own bank, OneWest, earned the title of “Foreclosure King” for allegedly aggressive handling of those seniors with reverse mortgages. Mnuchin’s nomination is being vigorously challenged.

Momani fears the Trump agenda. “He will use that populist narrative to hide what is basically, or mask what is basically a very elitist pro-bank policy by suggesting that somehow this is for the average-joe to be able to access capital.” she says.

And in the world’s number one democracy she points out that the financial industry is a major player. “Forty per cent of the GDP is money making money off of money. It’s not producing anything tangible, physical, and that’s the crux of the U.S. economy, so it is, overall a perfect storm of what I think might be a real problem down the road.”

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare
Posted in Economy, International

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Listen to us

The LinkListen to our weekly show All shows
Subscribe to our podcast Subscribe to our podcast (iTunes) Download the latest podcast
Première chaine CBC Radio one Espace musique CBC Radio 2
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Elk resettlement a success in Northern OntarioEconomy, InternationalGlobal financial system vulnerable in Trump administrationEnvironment, History, International, Science and TechnologyCould evidence of life on Mars be found in a crater?Immigration & Refuge, International, SocietySyrian chocolate maker stopped at U.S. borderKushner coming to CanadaSocietyAnother death prompts calls for safer snow removalEconomy, International, Lifestyle, Politics, SocietyYou probably can’t afford to live here ( or there)Science and Technology, SocietyBilingual brain more efficient, may age better: studyHistory, International, Military, PoliticsCanada history: Jan 23, 1932 When our Navy (sort of) invaded tiny El SalvadorThe LINK Online, Sun.22, 2017

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Radio-canada.ca CBC.ca
L'ALENA, bénéfique pour les États-Unis?Un conseiller de Trump rassure le CanadaAlerte Amber : une fillette de la Colombie-Britannique portée disparue aux États-UnisBernie Ecclestone n'est plus le grand patron de la F1200 000 litres de pétrole déversés en SaskatchewanLe flot de clandestins en provenance des États-Unis explose267 millions de dollars en dépassements de coûts depuis 2013 au MTQDémission du procureur en chef de la Commission d'enquête sur la protection des sourcesL'État pourrait faire des économies grâce à l'aide médicale à mourir, selon une étudeLa Caisse estime que le rapport du BAPE sur son train « ignore les faits »
'Whatever means necessary': How these insiders tricked Loblaws shoppers into signing up for credit cardsTrump takes charge: How NAFTA renegotiations might unfoldLet us hope for a Donald Trump disasterRCMP change investigative approach to MMIW casesCanada's northern patrol units lack support and access to health care: ombudsmanWhy the spy trade is such a booming industry: Brian StewartFrom retail to high technology, the marijuana business is increasingly complex: Don PittisHow calorie counts on chain restaurant menus 'can have a lasting impact'Syria government, rebel groups meet in Kazakhstan for ceasefire talksMilos Raonic overcomes tough Spaniard to reach Aussie Open quarters