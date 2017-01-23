Syrian chocolate maker stopped at U.S. border

A Syrian refugee who has become something of a celebrity in Canada was denied entry to the United States on Sunday, reports The Associated Press. Tareq Hadhad arrived with his family in December 2015 having fled Syria first to Lebanon and then settling in the small town of Antigonish in Canada’s eastern province of Nova Scotia.

Family story told at the UN

There he and his family revived their chocolate business and called it “Peace by Chocolate.”



Prime Minister Justin Trudeau talked about the family as refugee success story when he addressed the United Nations last September.

Hadhad was planning to meet with Vermont’s governor but border guards would not let him into the U.S. saying he did not have the required documentation. He told AP he still hopes to go there sometime in the future.