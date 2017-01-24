Ryan Gosling and director Denis Villeneuve nominated for Oscars

Ryan Gosling and Denis Villeneuve are two Canadians nominated for Academy Awards for work in 2016.

Ryan Gosling is nominated for his performance in the musical. ‘La La Land’. His nomination is one of 14 for the film, a tie with the two other movies to get that many in Oscar history. ‘Titanic’ in 1997, was directed by Canadian James Cameron. Cameron won Best Director and the film won Best Picture in 1998.

In 1950 ‘All About Eve’ got 14 nominations and won six Oscars, including Best Picture that year.

Denis Villeneuve is nominated for directing ‘Arrival’. The sci-fi alien story garnered 8 nominations including Best Picture.

The 89th Academy Awards take place Sunday February 26 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, with late-night host Jimmy Kimmel as MC.