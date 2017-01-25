The Canadian team that won the first official Olympic Winter Games hockey gold. The team consisted of members of the Toronto Granites hockey club.

The Canadian team that won the first official Olympic Winter Games hockey gold. The team consisted of members of the Toronto Granites hockey club.
Photo Credit: VIII Olympiade final report

Canada history: Jan 25, 1924- Hockey gold at the first “Winter Games”

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Wednesday 25 January, 2017 , No Comments ↓

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare

In 1920 at the summer Olympic games in Belgium it was decided there was enough interest in winter sports to organize a trial winter event.

The location would be Chamonix, France, the picturesque resort town at the foot of Mont Blanc.

Originally it was called the “International Winter Sports Week”

And it opened on this day Jan 25, 1924.

The official Canadian delegation at *International Sports Week* 1924, Chamonix, France. Note the Canadian flag used is the Red Ensign.

The official Canadian delegation at *International Sports Week* 1924, Chamonix, France. Note the Canadian flag used is the Red Ensign. © VIII Olympiade final report

A total of 258 athletes represented the 16 countries participating: Austria, Belgium, Canada, Czechoslovakia, Finland, France, Great Britain, Hungary, Italy, Latvia, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, Sweden, United States, and Yugoslavia.

The original sports were:

  • Bobsled,
  • Curling
  • Figure Skating
  • Hockey
  • Military Patrol (similar to today’s biathlon)
  • https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Military_patrol
  • Skiing (Cross-Country, and Jumping)
  • Speed Skating

Canada sent a male (Melville Rogers-Ottawa)  and female (Cecil Elaine Smith-Toronto) figure skater to compete in singles and as a doubles team, and Charles Gorman of Saint John New Brunswick to compete in speed skating.

But Canada also sent a team to compete in hockey. Those were members of the Toronto Granites hockey team which had won the Allan Cup national amateur senior championship and thus the right to represent Canada.  The Granites took their name from their parent Toronto Granites curling club, which in turn took their name from the granite of the curling stones.

Canada vs Sweden: The original caption incorrectly says the final score was 22-1. It was 22-0 on the outdoor rink with the picturesque town of Chamonix and Mont Blanc in the background

Canada vs Sweden: The original caption incorrectly says the final score was 22-1. It was 22-0 on the outdoor rink with the picturesque town of Chamonix and Mont Blanc in the background © VIII Olympiade final report

The hockey round robin didn’t begin until later in the week, but the Canadians proved to be the team to beat. In the first match they clobbered Switzerland 33-0, and it went like that against Czechoslovakia and Sweden ending with 85 goals to none against in their three games.

Mont Blanc may have been in the background but the Granites proved to be another stone that couldn’t be moved. In the final events, at least Great Britain scored 2 goals but lost 19-2. Then it was the Americans who have ever since been Canada’s chief rival. But when the final match in the series was over the score was 6-1 for the Canadians.

The Granites took gold with a goal-scoring record of 110-3.  In an interesting side note, The Canadian anthem played was not “O Canada” but rather “the Maple Leaf Forever”, both of which were still vying for popularity at the time.

A capacity crowd turned out to watch the Canada-US final match for the gold

A capacity crowd turned out to watch the Canada-US final match for the gold. © VIII Olympiade final report

In 1925, the IOC decided that the International Winter Sports Week had been such as success that they retroactively declared it to be the first official Winter Olympics which would thereafter be held every four years like the Summer Olympics.

Thus Canada became the first gold medal winners of the Winter Olympics.

The final hockey game pitting the Americans against the unstoppable Canadians on the outdoor rink.

The final hockey game pitting the Americans against the unstoppable Canadians on the outdoor rink. © VIII Olympiade Official report

But not the first Olympic hockey gold!

However, it wasn’t the first Olympic hockey gold for Canada!

Palais de Glace d’Anvers ice skating rink in Antwerp, Belgium, venue for demonstration ice hockey and figure skating at the 1920 Summer Olympics. These was deemed to have enough interest to organize a separate winter sports event.

Palais de Glace d’Anvers ice skating rink in Antwerp, Belgium, venue for demonstration ice hockey and figure skating at the 1920 Summer Olympics. These was deemed to have enough interest to organize a separate winter sports event. © Du Houx, Antwerp- wikimedia

That happened in 1920 when figure skating and hockey were introduced and held at the Summer Olympics. At that time the Winnipeg Falcons team took the gold, meaning Canada is the only nation that holds official Winter and Summer hockey gold.

Members of the Winnipeg Falcons hockey team (with an officer and unidentified woman) aboard RMS Grampian, en route to the 1920 Olympics in Antwerp, Belgium- and the first- and only-Summer Olympics hockey gold

Members of the Winnipeg Falcons hockey team (with an officer and unidentified woman) aboard RMS Grampian, en route to the 1920 Olympics in Antwerp, Belgium- and the first- and only-Summer Olympics hockey gold. © Lt. Konnie Johannesson, Libary Archives Canada- wikimedia

Additional information –sources

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare
Tagged with: , , ,
Posted in History, International, Sports

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Listen to us

The LinkListen to our weekly show All shows
Subscribe to our podcast Subscribe to our podcast (iTunes) Download the latest podcast
Première chaine CBC Radio one Espace musique CBC Radio 2
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Reconciliation Bridge new landmark in Calgary, AlbertaGoogle deletes twice as many bad ads and takes on fake newsEconomy, Health, Lifestyle, Science and Technology, SocietyMajor restaurant chain moves away from clients with food allergiesInternational, Politics, SocietyPossible U.S. embassy move to Jerusalem called ‘a disastrous error’History, International, SportsCanada history: Jan 25, 1924- Hockey gold at the first “Winter Games"Animals, Environment, Science and Technology, SocietyEven diluted fracking fluid found to harm fishArts and Entertainment, SocietyThree Canadian animations up for Oscar awardHistory, Immigration & Refuge, International, Lifestyle, SocietyJan. 25,- Robbie Burns Day: Address to a HaggisSheridan College celebrates 50th anniversary with 23 colleges in OntarioEnvironment, History, International, Science and TechnologyLost Franklin expedition: tourists can swim over HMS Erebus wreck

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Radio-canada.ca CBC.ca
Donald Trump décrète la construction d'un mur entre les États-Unis et le MexiqueLes médecins spécialistes devront assumer les frais accessoires, répète BarretteModerniser l'Office national de l'énergie en consultant les AutochtonesUne adresse fantôme au Québec pour faire voyager des millions de dollarsÉoliennes de l’Érable déterminée à obtenir les sources de la chercheuse MailléLe chirurgien millionnaire de La Sarre a profité du système, confirme un rapportScandale des commandites : 4 ans de prison pour CorriveauLe Canada de 2036 sera moins français... et moins anglaisTransgenre: la formule « Monsieur, Madame » demeure la norme à la SAAQLe FLQ à Cuba : les dessous d’une négociation secrète
Retail in reverse: Online-only sellers expand to bricks-and-mortar stores'A way to ruin someone's life': Semi-nude photo of Montreal woman among hundreds on anonymous porn siteKeystone XL could be the final pipeline Canada's oilpatch needsTrump's tariff plan could put a serious dent in the auto industryNASA takes you on a ride to Pluto in new videoJustin Trudeau's dropping approval ratings typical of past prime ministersLeaked A Dog's Purpose video shows how animal welfare takes a back seat to profit'Tax haven' Canada being targeted by offshore cheats, Panama Papers show'In the lion's den': Trudeau defends oilsands statements at Calgary town hallMilos Raonic knocked out of Australian Open by Rafael Nadal