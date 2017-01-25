Montreal animator Theodore Ushev said he fainted when he learned his film was nominated for an Oscar.

Montreal animator Theodore Ushev said he fainted when he learned his film was nominated for an Oscar.
Photo Credit: Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

Three Canadian animations up for Oscar award

By Lynn Desjardins | english@rcinet.ca
Wednesday 25 January, 2017 , No Comments ↓

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare

Canada has a vibrant animation sector and three works with Canadian connections have been nominated for an Oscar award. Montreal animator Theodore Ushev told Canadian Press that he fainted when he learned his “Blind Vaysha” was nominated for best animated short. He reportedly ate three muffins to revive himself.

The film “Blind Vaysha” is about a girl who cannot live in the present.

The film “Blind Vaysha” is about a girl who cannot live in the present. © National Film Board of Canada/hand out photo/The Canadian Press/

News technique recalls linocuts

His film follows a girl who can only see the past from one eye and the future from the other, mirroring a generation he told CP that feels nostalgic about the past but is afraid of the future. The film has been called dark and it employs a new technique reminiscent of linocuts.

Ushev’s 8-minute film was produced by the National Film Board of Canada, a government agency which has won several Academy awards over the years.

Canadian art programs bear fruit

Also nominated was “Pear Cider and Cigarettes” directed by Robert Valley who trained at the Emily Carr University of Art + Design in Vancouver. His film is a story about saving a friend from self-destruction and is drawn by hand. It was funded by Kickstarter.

Also in the running for best animated short is “Piper” from Pixar. It was written by Alan Barillaro who graduated from Sheridan College in the Toronto area.

‘We beat Disney’

Ushev told Canadian Press the biggest surprise was that the Disney film “Inner Workings” was not nominated. “So I can say, ‘Yeah, we beat Disney!’” He told the wire service that the Disney film was a high, high-budget film whereas his was “a cheap, do-it-yourself film” for which he did all the drawings and animation.

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare
Tagged with: , ,
Posted in Arts and Entertainment, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Listen to us

The LinkListen to our weekly show All shows
Subscribe to our podcast Subscribe to our podcast (iTunes) Download the latest podcast
Première chaine CBC Radio one Espace musique CBC Radio 2
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Arts and Entertainment, SocietyThree Canadian animations up for Oscar awardHistory, Immigration & Refuge, International, Lifestyle, SocietyJan. 25,- Robbie Burns Day: Address to a HaggisSheridan College celebrates 50th anniversary with 23 colleges in OntarioEnvironment, History, International, Science and TechnologyLost Franklin expedition: tourists can swim over HMS Erebus wreckHealth, Lifestyle, Science and Technology, SocietyFirst-ever guidelines for Type 1 diabetics who exerciseEconomy, Environment, International, PoliticsTrump, trade, and the controversial investor dispute clauses.Dangerous weather with icy conditions in eastern CanadaEnvironment, History, International, Military, Politics, Science and TechnologyCanada History: Jan 24, 1978 Soviet radiation across the ArcticIndigenous, Politics, SocietyNew judges bring more diversity to Nova Scotia courtsRyan Gosling and Denis Villeneuve nominated for Oscars

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Radio-canada.ca CBC.ca
Scandale des commandites : 4 ans de prison pour CorriveauUne adresse fantôme au Québec pour faire voyager des millions de dollarsLe Canada de 2036 sera moins français... et moins anglaisDes médecins tenteraient de contourner l'abolition des frais accessoiresLe FLQ à Cuba : les dessous d’une négociation secrèteBolt dépouillé de sa médaille d'or du 4 x 100 m des Jeux de PékinL'immigration et le mur frontalier avec le Mexique à l'ordre du jour de TrumpL'administration Trump fait disparaître le changement climatiqueÉviter un génocide au Soudan du SudTrudeau salue la relance de Keystone XL
Retail in reverse: Online-only sellers expand to bricks-and-mortar stores'A way to ruin someone's life': Semi-nude photo of Montreal woman among hundreds on anonymous porn siteKeystone XL could be the final pipeline Canada's oilpatch needsTrump's tariff plan could put a serious dent in the auto industryNASA takes you on a ride to Pluto in new videoJustin Trudeau's dropping approval ratings typical of past prime ministersLeaked A Dog's Purpose video shows how animal welfare takes a back seat to profit'Tax haven' Canada being targeted by offshore cheats, Panama Papers show'In the lion's den': Trudeau defends oilsands statements at Calgary town hallMilos Raonic knocked out of Australian Open by Rafael Nadal