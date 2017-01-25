Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrives at a town hall meeting in Calgary, Alberta,
Photo Credit: CP / Jeff McIntosh

Prime Minister Trudeau tackles pipeline politics in Calgary

By Carmel Kilkenny | english@rcinet.ca
Wednesday 25 January, 2017 , No Comments ↓

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had a challenging time in Calgary last night. The PM spent the last two days in the western city for a retreat with his 29-member cabinet,

But last night he continued his ‘meet the people tour’, appearing in a town-hall format at the University of Calgary. This tour is seen as a damage control measure following the controversies stirred by his pay-for-access dinners, and Christmas vacation.

PM Justin Trudeau surrounded by fans and supporters at a town hall meeting at the University of Calgary Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017. © CP/Todd Korol

Last year the Prime Minister was meeting donors who paid $1500 (Cdn) to dine with him in the homes of wealthy Canadians. Then over the Christmas break, the PM with his family and some friends, vacationed on the Aga Khan’s Caribbean island.

The visit was kept secret until the new year and there has been a fair amount of criticism since. The trip required the PM to take the Aga Khan’s private helicopter to get to the island. Travelling on a private aircraft is strictly forbidden for a sitting Prime Minister. And while the Aga Khan has been a close family friend of the Trudeau’s, the Aga Khan Foundation is the recipient of Canadian government donations, and so the vacation raised a lot of questions.

Skipping Davos for donuts, Justin Trudeau did not attend the World Economic Forum and began instead, meeting Canadians in coffee-shops. At one of the first events in eastern Canada, the Prime Minister had said the oil sands had to be phased-out. This was not appreciated by some in the Calgary audience.

There was loud applause to greet the Prime Minister, but there were ‘boos’ and jeers underlying the greeting as well. And eventually this gentleman got to put his question to the PM, eliciting a passionate response.

Listen

In a press conference earlier in the day, Trudeau was commenting on the news President Trump had reversed Obama’s decision, and greenlighted the Keystone XL pipeline. Trudeau, who said he’d spoken to the new U.S. president twice, received it as very good news.

“I reiterated my support for the project. I’ve been on the record for many years supporting [Keystone XL] because it leads to economic growth and good jobs for Albertans,” Trudeau told reporters.

“We know we can get our resources to market more safely and responsibly while meeting our climate change goals,” he said, adding that Alberta Premier Rachel Notley’s hard cap on oilsands emissions ensures Canada meets its reduction targets.

Yesterday Trump issued a presidential memorandum, allowing, TransCanada, the opportunity to reapply for a presidential permit for cross-border construction.

Keystone XL is the $8-billion pipeline project, which could take more than 800,000 barrels of Alberta oil a day down to refineries in Texas. The devil may be in the details, however, President Trump did say the pipeline project would subject to a “renegotiation of terms by us.”

Meanwhile Prime Minister Trudeau’s meet-the-people tour continue with stops tonight in Saskatchewan, and tomorrow evening in Winnipeg, Manitoba.

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare
Posted in

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Listen to us

The LinkListen to our weekly show All shows
Subscribe to our podcast Subscribe to our podcast (iTunes) Download the latest podcast
Première chaine CBC Radio one Espace musique CBC Radio 2
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Prime Minister Trudeau tackles pipeline politics in CalgaryReconciliation Bridge new landmark in Calgary, AlbertaGoogle deletes twice as many bad ads in 2016Economy, Health, Lifestyle, Science and Technology, SocietyMajor restaurant chain moves away from clients with food allergiesInternational, Politics, SocietyPossible U.S. embassy move to Jerusalem called ‘a disastrous error’History, International, SportsCanada history: Jan 25, 1924- Hockey gold at the first “Winter Games"Animals, Environment, Science and Technology, SocietyEven diluted fracking fluid found to harm fishArts and Entertainment, SocietyThree Canadian animations up for Oscar awardHistory, Immigration & Refuge, International, Lifestyle, SocietyJan. 25,- Robbie Burns Day: Address to a HaggisSheridan College celebrates 50th anniversary with 23 colleges in Ontario

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Radio-canada.ca CBC.ca
L'homme politique Marcel Prud'homme n'est plusLes frais accessoires sont abolis... et alors?Donald Trump décrète la construction d'un mur entre les États-Unis et le MexiqueLes juristes de l’État dénoncent un faux pas du ministre MoreauUne adresse fantôme au Québec pour faire voyager des millions de dollarsDes tableaux de Riopelle volés en 1999 sont retrouvés à MontréalModerniser l'Office national de l'énergie en consultant les AutochtonesÉoliennes de l’Érable déterminée à obtenir les sources de la chercheuse MailléQuébec donne son accord à Anticosti pour sa candidature à l’UNESCOLe chirurgien millionnaire de La Sarre a profité du système, confirme un rapport
Retail in reverse: Online-only sellers expand to bricks-and-mortar stores'A way to ruin someone's life': Semi-nude photo of Montreal woman among hundreds on anonymous porn siteKeystone XL could be the final pipeline Canada's oilpatch needsTrump's tariff plan could put a serious dent in the auto industryNASA takes you on a ride to Pluto in new videoJustin Trudeau's dropping approval ratings typical of past prime ministersLeaked A Dog's Purpose video shows how animal welfare takes a back seat to profit'Tax haven' Canada being targeted by offshore cheats, Panama Papers show'In the lion's den': Trudeau defends oilsands statements at Calgary town hallMilos Raonic knocked out of Australian Open by Rafael Nadal