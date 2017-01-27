Admissions stopped at care home involved in murder case

A long-term car home where a former nurse is suspected of having killed seven seniors has been ordered to temporarily stop to all admissions, reports CBC.

‘A risk of harm’ cited

An official of the department of health of the province of Ontario issued the directive stating “The ceasing of admissions has been directed based on my belief that there is a risk of harm to the health or well-being of residents in the home or persons who might be admitted as residents.” It provides no further details.

Former nurse Elizabeth Wettlaufer is accused of murdering eight people, seven of them at Caressant Care Woodstock Nursing Home. In a statement, the home says it is urgently working to improve “certain practices” and it has hired an independent consultant “with expertise in these areas.”

Besides the murder charges, the 49-year-old Wettlaufer faces four attempted-murder charges and two counts of aggravated assault at three different long-term care facilities and at a private home.