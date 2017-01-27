Parks Canada alarmed by some ecosystems

Canada’s national parks are known and loved, and frequented by many, from here and abroad. But now a federal report by Parks Canada, the agency that oversees them, is warning that almost half of the parks, particularly those in the Rocky Mountains, are not in good condition.

Healy Pass, in Banff National Park, is one of the areas of the Rocky Mountains to be visited by many Canadians and visitors this summer. © CBC / Robson Fletcher

The report indicated that 29 of the 41 national parks and reserves monitored were found to have at least one ecosystem rated as fair or poor.

Just twelve of the parks or reserves had all of the areas measured, rated as good.

The report, called the State of Canada’s Natural and Cultural Heritage Places, was presented to the federal government in mid-December.

This was just as Canadians were taking to their phones and keyboards to order the free-passes Parks Canada was making available in this Sesquicentennial year. The offer has become a massive success with more than 3 million Canadians applying for the passes.

And this is what has environmentalists and many at Parks Canada concerned: will the those parks in need of help, be able to withstand the increased in visitors this year?

Federal Environment Minister Catherine McKenna said protecting national parks is part of her responsibility, as is limiting development within them.

“When you look at the different parks, obviously each park is different, but a focus on stewardship and conservation is really important, back to the principle of maintaining ecological integrity of parks,” McKenna told reporters while in Calgary, Alberta this week, for a cabinet retreat.

dmission to national parks like Banff is free in 2017 to mark Canada’s 150th year, drawing more visitors at a time when the ecological systems of many parks are being challenged. (CBC)

The open spacesfor wild, open spaces, like Healy Pass in Banff National Park. But nearly half of national parks have areas and waterways or lakes rated by Parks Canada as ‘fair’ or ‘poor’ in terms of their ecological integrity. (Robson Fletcher/CBC)