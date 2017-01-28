A tea ceremony at the Tea Festival of Toronto, now in its fifth year.
Photo Credit: courtesy of the TTF

Tea Festival in Toronto a growing success

By Carmel Kilkenny | english@rcinet.ca
Saturday 28 January, 2017 , No Comments ↓

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare

The Toronto Tea Festival is celebrating its fifth edition this weekend. It’s underway, today and tomorrow in downtown Toronto.

Bill Kamula,vice-chairman of the Tea Guild of Canada, and an instructor for Tea Sommeliers at George Brown College, is one of the people behind the event.

Bill Kamula at work with different teas. © courtesy of Toronto Tea Festival

A chef, and largely self-taught when it come to tea, he says the speciality has grown. Indeed it was a student at the college who argued in favour of maintaining the Tea Sommelier designation.

“You can approach the study of tea from many avenues”

Kamula says it all began when Tao Wu, owner of the Tao Tea Leaf shop in Toronto, approached members of the Tea Guild of Canada, and tea sommeliers with the idea of creating a Tea Festival. 

Listen

“I don’t think anybody foresaw that it was going to grow the way it has, and have the life it has developed,” Kamula says.  He got involved wanting to share his love of the beverage and the cultures that have embraced tea, with the larger community.

When I suggest that Canada is a country of coffee-drinkers as evidenced by our love and support of the Tim Hortons chain of coffee and donut shops, he quickly reminds me that tea has a longer history in Canada, as tea was one of the first things the Hudson Bay company brought in when it started trading in the 17th century.

Kamula acknowledges that the Canadian coffee market has matured, but he says this is what’s happening now with tea.

“We’ve seen in the last couple of decades a steady growth and an interest in tea, and all things about tea, so we’re now seeing the kind of development of tea consumption culture that we saw with coffee a couple of decades back.”

The festival includes a fashion exhibit. Kamula explains that aside from what might be worn during a more traditional Chinese or Japanese tea ceremony. the embrace of tea in the Victorian era changed fashion.

The habit of women to enjoy tea in their boudoir, left them free to enjoy it comfortably, not fully dressed in the whale-bone corsets that were de-rigour at the time. This led to the creation of loose-fitting ‘tea dresses’.

“You can approach the study of tea from many avenues” Kamula says, and during the festival their will be speakers on various aspects of tea, from the health aspects to growing it. Perhaps most importantly, there will be tastings.

There will also be performances of Chinese, Japanese and Korean tea ceremonies, as well as displays of these tea pots and all the accoutrements.

And when it comes to the Lunar New Year, it just so happens this was a happy coincidence, that people are enjoying what the Chinese discovered 2700 years B.C.E. as the new year begins.

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare
Posted in

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Listen to us

The LinkListen to our weekly show All shows
Subscribe to our podcast Subscribe to our podcast (iTunes) Download the latest podcast
Première chaine CBC Radio one Espace musique CBC Radio 2
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Education, Health, Lifestyle, Science and Technology, SocietyTeens at schools that start later get more sleep: studyTea Festival in Toronto a growing successArts and Entertainment, History, International, Lifestyle, SocietyRare ancient book acquired in Canada: The Travels of Benjamin of Tudela.Parks Canada alarmed by some ecosystemsCeline Dion is joining 'The Voice'Environment, Health, Indigenous, Society, Work & LabourVIDEO: Do mobility devices in the Arctic need a rethink?SocietyAdmissions stopped at care home involved in murder caseThe Year of the Rooster, a great year to travelInternational, Politics, SocietyCanada history: Jan 27,1980- The famous “Canadian Caper” rescueHealth, Lifestyle, Science and Technology, SocietyVaping replacing, not promoting cigarettes for youth: study

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Radio-canada.ca CBC.ca
Le président mexicain annule son voyage à WashingtonTrump, le maître de la diversionCraintes pour l’accès aux services dans la foulée de l’abolition des frais accessoiresUne obscure compagnie québécoise dans un mégachantier controversé en ÉquateurVendre sa signature pour cacher l’identité de propriétaires d’entreprisesLa Russie s'apprête à décriminaliser la violence domestiqueUne peine d'emprisonnement de 14 ans pour Yves MartinPannes de courant au Nouveau-Brunswick : l'état de la situationDes solutions pour aider les médias canadiens en mal de revenusFrais accessoires : ce qui ne peut plus être facturé aux patients
Struggling HMV Canada goes into receivership'I don't know how we can protect the victims': Domestic violence penalties rolled back in RussiaTrump declares 'new vetting measures' for refugees from some Muslim-majority countriesDo you recognize this Canadian WWII soldier? Belgian woman makes final push to find her fatherFederal government in the red for $12.7B in first eight months of 2016-17 fiscal yearAir Miles quietly devalues some points, shocks collectorsA Toronto man is killed in a British town and his grieving family wants answersNova Scotia's teachers to return to work-to-rule on Monday, says unionUBC, McGill, U of Montreal pull advertisements from Breitbart NewsGM axing 625 jobs at Ontario plant, shifting some production to Mexico