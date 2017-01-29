The LINK Online, Sun 29, Jan, 2017

Lynn Desjardins, Marc Montgomery, Carmel Kilkenny
By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
(Note: comments to all stories can be added by scrolling to the very bottom of the page. The full version of stories discussed here are found in the highlights section)

Your hosts this week: Lynn, Carmel, and Marc

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrives at a town hall meeting in Calgary, Alberta © CP / Jeff McIntosh

Canada’s Prime Minister held a cabinet retreat in the western city of Calgary, Alberta.

He then continued his cross-country series of informal “town hall” meetings where he fields questions from citizens.  This tour is seen as a damage control measure following the controversies stirred by his pay-for-access dinners, and Christmas vacation.

There was loud applause to greet the Prime Minister, but there were ‘boos’ and jeers underlying the greeting as well. And eventually an audience member got to put his angry question to the PM, who had in previous statement said it was time to phase out the oil sands, but the oil sands are a critical element in the Alberta economy. The angry question seemed to have hit the PM eliciting an increasing loud response and then an end to the meeting.. Carmel has this excerpt from the evening

U.S. President Donald Trump promised to move the U.S. embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. But will he go through with it?

U.S. President Donald Trump promised to move the U.S. embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. But will he go through with it? © Evan Vucci/AP file photo/Nov. 9, 2016

US President Trump has been toying with the idea of moving the US Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

This has been under consideration since 1979, but successive President’s have consistently delayed the decision which comes up every six months.

It will come up once again in June at which time President Trump will have to decide to move or delay.

And if the US Embassy does move, will Canada and others follow suit.

Lynn spoke to a former Canadian diplomat, Michael Bell,former ambassador to Isreal, Jordan and Egypt.

He says it would be a bad move as it would stir up an angry Muslim reaction throughout the region and possibly incite terrorism in areas around the world. He says it would also be a very bad move for Canada to follow suit.

Montreal artist Matt Stern © YouTube

Our Canadian music selection this week comes from Montreal artist Matt Stern, from his Youtube video “You’re Magic” 

McDonald’s released a statement on its website announcing it would have products containing unpackaged nuts on its menus across Canada as of Jan. 17

McDonald’s released a statement on its website announcing it would have products containing unpackaged nuts on its menus across Canada as of Jan. 17 © Nicole Williams/CBC

In a surprising move McDonald’s Canada restaurants announced recently that people should be aware that any and all of their products may contain or have come in contact with nuts.

This has greatly concerned thousands of parents and potential customers who either have children with food allergies or themselves have food allergies.

They are concerned because McDonald’s in the past took great care to avoid cross contamination.  They’ve mounted a campaign to get McDonald’s Canada to reverse the decision. But it seems the chain is moving away from their traditional “family” target and towards young adult ‘millenials’

Marc spoke withSylvain Charlebois (PhD). He is a professor of Food Distribution  and Policy at the Faculty of Agriculture,  and Dean of the Faculty of Management at  Dalhousie University in Halifax Nova Scotia.

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don't always think alike—and that's precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

