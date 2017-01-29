The LINK Online, Sun 29, Jan, 2017

(Note: comments to all stories can be added by scrolling to the very bottom of the page. The full version of stories discussed here are found in the highlights section)

Your hosts this week: Lynn, Carmel, and Marc

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrives at a town hall meeting in Calgary, Alberta © CP / Jeff McIntosh

Canada’s Prime Minister held a cabinet retreat in the western city of Calgary, Alberta.

He then continued his cross-country series of informal “town hall” meetings where he fields questions from citizens. This tour is seen as a damage control measure following the controversies stirred by his pay-for-access dinners, and Christmas vacation.

There was loud applause to greet the Prime Minister, but there were ‘boos’ and jeers underlying the greeting as well. And eventually an audience member got to put his angry question to the PM, who had in previous statement said it was time to phase out the oil sands, but the oil sands are a critical element in the Alberta economy. The angry question seemed to have hit the PM eliciting an increasing loud response and then an end to the meeting.. Carmel has this excerpt from the evening

U.S. President Donald Trump promised to move the U.S. embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. But will he go through with it? © Evan Vucci/AP file photo/Nov. 9, 2016

US President Trump has been toying with the idea of moving the US Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

This has been under consideration since 1979, but successive President’s have consistently delayed the decision which comes up every six months.

It will come up once again in June at which time President Trump will have to decide to move or delay.

And if the US Embassy does move, will Canada and others follow suit.

Lynn spoke to a former Canadian diplomat, Michael Bell,former ambassador to Isreal, Jordan and Egypt.

He says it would be a bad move as it would stir up an angry Muslim reaction throughout the region and possibly incite terrorism in areas around the world. He says it would also be a very bad move for Canada to follow suit.

Montreal artist Matt Stern © YouTube

Our Canadian music selection this week comes from Montreal artist Matt Stern, from his Youtube video “You’re Magic”

McDonald’s released a statement on its website announcing it would have products containing unpackaged nuts on its menus across Canada as of Jan. 17 © Nicole Williams/CBC

In a surprising move McDonald’s Canada restaurants announced recently that people should be aware that any and all of their products may contain or have come in contact with nuts.

This has greatly concerned thousands of parents and potential customers who either have children with food allergies or themselves have food allergies.

They are concerned because McDonald’s in the past took great care to avoid cross contamination. They’ve mounted a campaign to get McDonald’s Canada to reverse the decision. But it seems the chain is moving away from their traditional “family” target and towards young adult ‘millenials’

Marc spoke withSylvain Charlebois (PhD). He is a professor of Food Distribution and Policy at the Faculty of Agriculture, and Dean of the Faculty of Management at Dalhousie University in Halifax Nova Scotia.