Fears the death toll could rise in Quebec City mosque attack

Authorities and health workers fear the number of persons killed in the attack on a Quebec City mosque Sunday night could rise.

Six people between the ages of 39 and 60 died during the attack.

A spokeswoman at the Laval University Hospital says five people wounded at the Centre Cultural Islamique de Quebec in the city’s Ste-Foy neighbourhood are in critical condition.

Three of them, she said, are hovering between life and death.

Fourteen others were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police have arrested two suspects.

One was taken into custody one not far from the mosque. The other called police and turned himself in near Quebec City’s downtown core.

Authorities identified them as Alexandre Bissonnette and Mohamed Khadir.

Neither was previously known to police.

Worshippers at the mosque’s evening prayers say two gunmen dressed in black and wearing ski masks entered the building the started shooting shortly before 8 p.m.

Mohammed Yangui, the mosque president, said two men walked in on the ground floor of the mosque where men pray and also went to the second floor.

“It seemed to me that they had a Québécois accent,” another witness who declined to be identified told Radio Canada. “They started to fire, and as they shot, they yelled, ‘Allahu akbar!’ The bullets hit people that were praying. People who were praying lost their lives. A bullet passed right over my head.

“There were even kids. There was even a three-year-old who was with his father,” the witness said.

The investigation is being handled by a combined team of investigators from the RCMP, the Quebec Provincial Police and the Montreal police service.