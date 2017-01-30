Mosque shooting sparks fear in Muslim communities

The National Council of Canadian Muslims is calling on law enforcement agencies across the country to increase patrols and security around mosques and Islamic centres. In a news release, it also is urging Canadian Muslim communities to review its Community Safety Guide and to report anything suspicious to it and to police.

Mosque was previously targeted

Many individuals have said they no longer feel safe after last night’s shooting attack on a mosque in Quebec City claimed the lives of six people and caused injury to 18 others. That mosque has previously been the target of vandalism and xenophobic messaging. Last July, during the holy month of Ramadan, a pig’s head was delivered to the front door.

As a particularly outrageous insult, a pig’s head was delivered last July to the mosque that was attacked in Quebec City last night. © Radio-Canada

There have been sporadic cases of vandalism, graffiti, and hate mail directed at mosques and Islamic centres in several parts of the country. In some cases, non-Muslims have rallied to help eradicate graffiti and fix broken windows.

‘We still don’t feel safe’

Things have got more serious at a mosque in Dorval, a suburb of Montreal. Windows have been broken and someone shot at the vehicle of community leader Megmet Deger.

“We put six cameras on our mosque and we still don’t feel safe,” Deger told CBC. “Our lives are in danger.”

Quebec police say they have increase patrols around mosques in the province, as have police in Ottawa.

‘Heartened by support…from fellow Canadians’

At the same time as National Council of Canadian Muslims issued its request for more security, it’s director is quoted as saying “We are heartened by the overwhelming support from fellow Canadians in this time of deep crisis. We must unite together against divisive forces that seek to harm our communities.”