Reaction to Quebec City attack

The attack on a mosque in a Quebec City suburb has left six dead, and five injured and currently in hospital.

In the latest announcement by hospital officials, they said that three of the wounded should be released soon, while the condition of the other two have been now listed as no longer life threatening. Their condition is listed as stable but still critical and they will require further surgeries.

Reaction from Canada’s leaders meanwhile has been unanimous in expressing shock and condemnation over the attack and killings at the mosque in Ste Foy, just outside Quebec City.

One of the two initially suspected attackers stopped after a short chase outside the city. Latest information suggests that of the two people in custody, one may be a witness. © Radio-Canada/Guillaume Dumas

The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, issued the following statement today after hearing of the fatal shooting at the Centre culturel islamique de Québec

“It was with tremendous shock, sadness and anger that I heard of this evening’s tragic and fatal shooting at the Centre culturel islamique de Québec located in the Ste-Foy neighbourhood of the city of Québec.

“We condemn this terrorist attack on Muslims in a centre of worship and refuge. On behalf of all Canadians, Sophie and I offer our deepest condolences to the family and friends of all those who have died, and we wish a speedy recovery to those who have been injured. While authorities are still investigating and details continue to be confirmed, it is heart-wrenching to see such senseless violence. Diversity is our strength, and religious tolerance is a value that we, as Canadians, hold dear. Muslim-Canadians are an important part of our national fabric, and these senseless acts have no place in our communities, cities and country. Canadian law enforcement agencies will protect the rights of all Canadians, and will make every effort to apprehend the perpetrators of this act and all acts of intolerance. Tonight, we grieve with the people of Ste-Foy and all Canadians.”

The Ste Foy Islamic centre, site of the tragedy. © google streetview

Upon hearing of the news, the interim leader of the federal Conservative Party, Rona Ambrose tweeted, “Shocking news. We just returned from Quebec City. Praying for the victims of this unspeakable crime. Those responsible must face justice.”

The federal New Democratic Party leader Tom Mulcair tweeted, “Horrified at the news of a shooting in a mosque tonight in Québec City. We stand with our Muslim neighbours against this act of hatred”.

The Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard, Mayor of Quebec City, Regis Lebaume, leaders of the local muslim community and other officials held a news conference this morning expressing their shock, deep sadness, and their solidarity with the Muslim community.

The flag on Canada’s National Parliament, and at government buildings in Quebec City, and in many places across Canada, have been lowered to half-staff in light of the tragedy.