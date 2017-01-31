Canada history: Jan 30 1991- the end of a tradition

One of the oldest continuous companies in the world is the Hudson’s Bay Company, and its oldest tradition is the fur trade.

That tradition ended on January 30, 1991.

Founded in 1670, it built its reputation and many fortunes for investors, on the lucrative fur trade.

In the early years, the “new world” became a rich source of furs for Europe especially beaver pelts used for Europe’s fashionable hats.

A war was even fought for territory and control of the furs, called the Beaver wars.

Beaver skin top hat with case, circa late 1800’s. Such was the European fervour for beaver pelts that a war was fought in the late 1700’s for control of territory in North America © HBC

To solidify its sources for furs the HBC established a series of remote trading posts across much of Canada. In fact it had been given rights to the land comprising about 40 percent of what is now Canada, an area it called Rupert’s Land. In 1821 it merged with its bitter rival the North West Company to span the entire country.

In 1869 it relinquished control Rupert’s Land to the newly formed government of Canada and sold off other portions.

In the late 1800’s it began opening department stores.

The flagship Winnipeg HBC department store opened in 1926 © HBC Archives

By 1978 it had become the biggest retail chain in Canada with hundreds of stores, but it always maintained its connection with furs.

The Winnipeg Bay Store in 2010. When built in 1926 it was the largest concrete reinforced building in Canada. © wikimedia KrazyTea

As wild animal furs dwindled, independent fur farms began to squeeze the HBC near monopoly. The HBC for its part established fur farms of its own and contracted others, but also sold furs on consignment due to its well established reputation and organization.

After a few years spent apprenticing in the North, fur trade employees were sent to the Fur Training School. The School opened in the late 1940s to provide instruction in all aspects of fur buying such as grading, pricing, and more. Originally six months long, the course was later shortened to three. Beaver was always the primary focus of the curriculum but all species were covered. Graduates went on to store management in the North or to work in the Raw Fur Department or Fur Sales Division. © HBC

A recession in the 1980’s forced the company to sell off its northern posts and its auction houses.

The grader depicted here is measuring a pelt as part of the grading process to determine its overall quality which will establish its value and subsequent sale price at auction. The grader’s ability is the result of years of experience. © HBC

And in 1991, faced with dropping sales due in large part to the anti-fur movement, the Hudson’s Bay Company announced it was ending its fur business.

With that announcement, it brought to an end nearly three centuries of its connection to the fur trade.

Additional information – sources