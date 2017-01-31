Former governor-general warns of U.S. ‘ugliness’

The former queen’s representative in Canada, Adrienne Clarkson, has warned that Canadians are risk of being influenced by what she calls the “ugliness” in the United States. The Canadians Press reports that Clarkson referred to the deadly attack on a mosque in Quebec City while attending a citizenship ceremony in Ottawa today.

‘Messages of ignorance and hatred’

Clarkson said Canadians receive daily messages of ignorance and hatred from the U.S. through television and social media, reports CP. She added that although Canada has its own beliefs, goals and history people are nonetheless affected by these messages.

‘A troubling message of intolerance’

The former governor-general also commented on U.S. President Donald Trump’s temporary ban on travel by people from seven Muslim countries. She said it sends a troubling message of intolerance that will backfire.