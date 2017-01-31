Montrealers packed a square to hear messages of grief and solidarity.

Montrealers packed a square to hear messages of grief and solidarity.
Photo Credit: Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

Vigils held across Canada to mourn victims of mosque attack

By Lynn Desjardins | english@rcinet.ca
Tuesday 31 January, 2017 , No Comments ↓

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare

Huge crowds turned out in the freezing cold in several Canadian cities last night to mourn the victims of the Quebec mosque attack and to express solidarity with Muslims. In Quebec City, blocks from where the attack took place, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau named the six men who were murdered and stood with opposition leaders and leaders of the Muslim community to address the crowd.

‘Unspeakable cruelty’

“The six men who were killed and all the others who were wounded (19) do not represent a threat — they were ordinary Canadians like us all,” said Trudeau. “Unspeakable cruelty and violence perpetrated on those who came together in friendship and in faith. We stand with you, we love you and we support you.”

Alexandre Bissonnette, a 27-year-old student has been charged with six counts of first-degree murder and five counts of attempted murder.

Hundreds of citizens of Ottawa turned out in front of Parliament. Gov. Gen. David Johnston described the attack as an “unspeakable” act.

Hundreds of citizens of Ottawa turned out in front of Parliament. Gov. Gen. David Johnston described the attack as an “unspeakable” act. © Justin Tang/The Canadian Press
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife offered flowers at a vigil in Quebec City.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife offered flowers at a vigil in Quebec City. © Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press
Toronto vigil

Toronto vigil © Chris Young/The Canadian Press
Vigil in Kingston, Ontario

© Lars Hagberg/The Canadian Press
People in Hamilton, Ontario expressed solidarity with the Muslim community.

People in Hamilton, Ontario expressed solidarity with the Muslim community. © Adam Carter/CBC
People placed candles at the vigil in Quebec City.

People placed candles at the vigil in Quebec City. © Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

These photos illustrate just a few of the many vigils held all over Canada, including the North.

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare
Tagged with: , , ,
Posted in Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Listen to us

The LinkListen to our weekly show All shows
Subscribe to our podcast Subscribe to our podcast (iTunes) Download the latest podcast
Première chaine CBC Radio one Espace musique CBC Radio 2
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
SocietyVigils held across Canada to mourn victims of mosque attackImmigration & Refuge, International, Politics, SocietyWhite House weighs in on Quebec mosque attackAnimals, Economy, Environment, History, Indigenous, International, Lifestyle, Society, Work & LabourCanada history: Jan 30 1991- the end of a traditionEconomy, Environment, Health, Lifestyle, Science and Technology, SocietyIn a break from the past, Montrealers will have heated sidewalks down the roadEconomy, International, Politics, Work & LabourUnifor president: NAFTA, other free trade deals need renegotiatingSocietyMosque shooting sparks fear in Muslim communitiesInternational, Lifestyle, SocietyReaction to Quebec City attackImmigration & Refuge, International, SocietyFive remain in Quebec City hospital following mosque attackSocietyVigils planned for victims of mosque attackSocietyPremier pleads for unity, respect after mosque attack

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Radio-canada.ca CBC.ca
Le président mexicain annule son voyage à WashingtonTrump, le maître de la diversionCraintes pour l’accès aux services dans la foulée de l’abolition des frais accessoiresUne obscure compagnie québécoise dans un mégachantier controversé en ÉquateurVendre sa signature pour cacher l’identité de propriétaires d’entreprisesLa Russie s'apprête à décriminaliser la violence domestiqueUne peine d'emprisonnement de 14 ans pour Yves MartinPannes de courant au Nouveau-Brunswick : l'état de la situationDes solutions pour aider les médias canadiens en mal de revenusFrais accessoires : ce qui ne peut plus être facturé aux patients
Delays, tricky logistics hamper peace process in ColombiaTrudeau's imminent meeting with Trump carries substantial political risk: Chris HallTrump's conservative Supreme Court finalists: 3 possible nomineesCinema and politics collide: How Trump is shaking up the Oscar racesCanadian robo-adviser Wealthsimple dares to invade massive U.S. marketStopgap Super Hornet purchase could have $5B to $7B price tagMuslim leaders in Quebec City find it difficult to ignore tensions that preceded shootingWhite House links Quebec mosque shooting to Trump's travel banCanadians across the country hold vigils for Quebec mosque shooting victimsTrump fires attorney general who told Justice Department not to defend travel ban