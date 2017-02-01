Mosque victim helped hometown in Guinea

Mamadou Tanou Barry was one of six men gunned down in a mosque in Quebec City on January 29th. He was a 42-year-old father of two and a man who sent financial and other aid to his hometown of Labe, Guinea.
Associated Press reports he was working on a project to install a 100-metre-deep well to provide drinking water to the community. That project was a dream Barry’s uncle told AP is now broken.
Cousin Mariame Barry described Mamadou as a kind and deeply religious man. He will be buried in Canada, but relatives will honour him in Guinea.
Plea to remember the victims
After the attack on the mosque, Canadian politicians asked the media to help remember the victims. Several outlets have published photos and descriptions of the men who died.
French Canadian university student Alexandre Bissonnette, 27, has been charged with six counts of murder and five counts of attempted murder.
