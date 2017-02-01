Mosque victim helped hometown in Guinea

Mamadou Tanou Barry was one of six men gunned down in a mosque in Quebec City on January 29th. He was a 42-year-old father of two and a man who sent financial and other aid to his hometown of Labe, Guinea.

Associated Press reports he was working on a project to install a 100-metre-deep well to provide drinking water to the community. That project was a dream Barry’s uncle told AP is now broken.

Cousin Mariame Barry described Mamadou as a kind and deeply religious man. He will be buried in Canada, but relatives will honour him in Guinea.

Plea to remember the victims

Azzeddine Soufiane owned a halal grocery store and was known as someone who helped newcomers to Quebec City. He was a father to three, but was seen as a father to many more people he guided. © Ali Ouldache/handout/Canadian Press

After the attack on the mosque, Canadian politicians asked the media to help remember the victims. Several outlets have published photos and descriptions of the men who died.

© CBC

French Canadian university student Alexandre Bissonnette, 27, has been charged with six counts of murder and five counts of attempted murder.