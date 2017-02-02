Becki Bitternose, front, will showcase her Pendleton jacket designs at World Fashion Week in Paris at the end of February, thanks to the kindness of strangers.
Photo Credit: Facebook / Peter Scoular

Becki Bitternose going to Paris for World Fashion Week

By Terry Haig | english@rcinet.ca
Thursday 2 February, 2017 , No Comments ↓

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare

Becki Bitternose was thrilled with the invitation she received on Christmas Day, to feature her work in Paris during World Fashion Week. But actually getting there was another story.

“The designer fee alone to go was $14,000 and that was my hurdle, getting that $14,000 (Cdn) paid,” said Bitternose, who lives on the George Gordon First Nation, north of Regina, in Saskatchewan.

And that was just the beginning according to Lois Vanderhooft, one of the women who stepped in to help Bitternose.

“She also needs to produce a line and that’s also costly. She needs someone to walk the catwalk and some extra hands to help her arrange everything… there’s just lots of work when she’s there.” Vanderhooft explained to Brad Bellegarde of CBC Saskatchewan.

“We just had to do something.”  

Bitternose also makes a men’s line of Pendleton jackets. © FB/Peter Scoular

Vanderhooft, Kayla MacKay, and a few friends in Regina, were among the group of women to organize “A Night in Paris”, the event to raise money for the journey. 

“She had just found out on December 25th  that she had the invite to go to Paris and represent Canada,” said Vanderhooft. “Here was someone who had this amazing opportunity to go to Paris but yet could not get there on her own. We just had to do something.”  

On January 20th, the night of the fundraiser, Becki Bitternose watched the donations pour in.

“When they announced the first total that night which was $12,000, it was just like, ‘Oh my god’, and by the time I left that night it was a little over $17,000,” said Bitternose.

“I was very overwhelmed with everything and it was really, really emotional,” Bitternose said.

“These people are complete strangers… they’re only familiar with my name through Power of Pink and Sask Fashion Week, but yet they came out and so willingly helped us get to Paris,” she said.

According to Vanderhooft, donations are still coming in and the total recently reached $20,000.

It was only four years ago that Becki Bitternose decided to try to make a little jacket for her daughter, then a year-old, from a Pendleton blanket.

And that was the beginning of the increasingly confident designer’s collection for PlayBuffalo. The colorful coats have already been in the international spotlight on the stage in New York, where she opened up Couture Fashion Week at the Crowne Plaza Times Square Manhattan.

While very busy working producing the coats, Bitternose is still absorbing her success.

“Then when the fashion shows started it was like, ‘Wow’, and then when we made it to New York it was like, ‘Oh My God’, and now Paris. It’s a lot to take in… it’s amazing.”

World Fashion Week begins on February. 28, 2017.

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare
Posted in

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Listen to us

The LinkListen to our weekly show All shows
Subscribe to our podcast Subscribe to our podcast (iTunes) Download the latest podcast
Première chaine CBC Radio one Espace musique CBC Radio 2
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
SocietyCBC is among Canada’s10 most influential brandsAnimals, Environment, Lifestyle, Science and Technology, SocietyNew film: the wildlife living in your home.Arts and Entertainment, History, LifestyleKate Reed: Canada's first designerSocietyMost girls lured into the sex trade are CanadianHistory, International, Military, SocietyCanada history: Feb 2, 1915, sabotage behind enemy lines, Canada!Environment, Health, SocietyGroup demands better labels on cosmetics, household productsAnimals, Arts and Entertainment, Environment, SocietyGroundhog Day! Rodents say: early springFrancoise Abanda out of the Fed CupBecki Bitternose going to Paris for World Fashion WeekSportsWingsuit flyer's body found in China

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Radio-canada.ca CBC.ca
Le président mexicain annule son voyage à WashingtonTrump, le maître de la diversionCraintes pour l’accès aux services dans la foulée de l’abolition des frais accessoiresUne obscure compagnie québécoise dans un mégachantier controversé en ÉquateurVendre sa signature pour cacher l’identité de propriétaires d’entreprisesLa Russie s'apprête à décriminaliser la violence domestiqueUne peine d'emprisonnement de 14 ans pour Yves MartinPannes de courant au Nouveau-Brunswick : l'état de la situationDes solutions pour aider les médias canadiens en mal de revenusFrais accessoires : ce qui ne peut plus être facturé aux patients
Violent protest nixes campus talk by Breitbart editorThousands expected at public funeral in Montreal today for men killed in Quebec mosque shooting'It's so much worse': Renewed fighting in Ukraine pushes town to brink of humanitarian catastropheU.S. Navy to give Canadians advice on Super Hornet specificsKeurig brewing up at-home, single-serve booze machineThe Pollcast: Does leadership race polling mean anything?U.S., Australia have 'very strong' relationship, prime minister says, despite reports of tense phone callBlocking Trump's Supreme Court pick may destroy one of the only weapons left in Democrats' arsenal: Keith Boag'I decided to die with the others': What happened in the Quebec City mosque Sunday nightFamilies separated, students stranded: The impact of Trump's immigration ban