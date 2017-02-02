Francoise Abanda out of the Fed Cup

Françoise Abanda will have to sit out the upcoming Fed Cup in Mexico due to a back injury that kept the 19 year-old out of play recently in Australia, according to Tennis Canada.

Toronto’s Katherine Sebov, 18, was called up to replace Abanda at the event from Feb. 6-11 at Club Deportivo la Asuncion in Metepec, according to Captain Sylvain Bruneau

“It’s unfortunate that Françoise will miss the event, especially since she has always done well in Fed Cup,” Bruneau told CBC Sports.

“Katherine is part of the next generation of young players and has recently had excellent results at the professional level. This will be her first Fed Cup appearance and I’m very happy to have her join our team.”

Abanda’s parents immigrated to Canada from Cameroon settling in Montreal where tennis became a family affair. Older sister Élisabeth also plays tennis and was formerly a member of Tennis Canada’s National Training Centre. Currently she plays NCAA tennis at Barry University.

Venus and Serena Williams were Abanda’s childhood idols. Her game style and play is often compared to Venus’ and now Abanda is friends with those other tennis sisters.