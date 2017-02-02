Shubenacadie Sam emerges from his burrow at the wildlife park in Shubenacadie, N.S., on Thursday. The pudgy, four-legged prognosticator says Canadians will be graced with an early spring after he waddled out of his shed and did not see his shadow.

Shubenacadie Sam emerges from his burrow at the wildlife park in Shubenacadie, N.S., on Thursday. The pudgy, four-legged prognosticator says Canadians will be graced with an early spring after he waddled out of his shed and did not see his shadow.
Photo Credit: Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press

Groundhog Day! Rodents say: early spring

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Thursday 2 February, 2017 , No Comments ↓

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare

It’s February 2, and that means it’s “Groundhog Day” in North America.

It’s when several marmots, specifically kept by certain towns, are awakened from their hibernation to predict the weather in coming weeks.

Sure, it’s a bit of a silly tradition and they have a 50/50 of being right, but it’s become a very popular tradition nonetheless.

Sam in 2016. Being on the east coast, Sam is the first of the groundhogs in North American to predict the coming weather. The tradition goes back to the UK and Europe, but there it was in connection with the much smaller hedgehogs © shubenacadie sam twitter

Canada being a huge country, there are several groundhog prognosticators. The day starts off with Shubenacadie Sam, in a wildlife park in Shubenacadie, Nova Scotia.

Shubenacadie in central Nova Scotia, home of Sam, the first groundhog to greet the new day and make his prediction about the weather in coming weeks © google

The theory, is that if a groundhog emerges from his burrow from winter hibernation and sees his shadow on February 2nd, it will be scared and scurry back signalling 6 more weeks of winter. If however the day is overcast and no shadow is seen, the animal will stay out in the theory that spring is not far away (possibly in about six weeks)

This year once again Sam did not see his shadow so the crowd in Nova Scotia was delighted.

The Town Crier and spokeswoman for Shubenacadie Sam, enthusiastically announced to the early morning crowd gathered for the occasion at the Wild Life Park, “For the good news that Sam did bring, We will get an early spring”

Being on the east coast, Sam is the first groundhog that gets to predict the weather for the next several weeks.

But perhaps the most famous prognosticating rodent is in the town of Wiarton Ontario.

Wiarton Willie, the albino groundhog, whispers to his handler on the outdoor stage. © The Canadian Press

 The tradition of Wiarton Willie, an albino marmot, began in 1956 as a bit of a barroom joke. However it has grown into a major celebration attracting sizeable crowds and a boost to the commerce of the small town.

The verdict, the Town Crier of Wiarton shouted out to the eagerly awaiting crowd, “ He feels like a king, Willie says it’s an early spring”

The tradition goes back to a Christian festival of medieval Europe where candles were lighted to celebrate the presentation of Jesus at the temple.  There were also sayings in England that went something like, “”If Candlemas be fair and bright, Come, Winter, have another flight. If Candlemas brings clouds and rain, Go Winter, and come not again.”

It also has an old German connection which is very similar saying about the furry rodents, Candlemas (Feb 2), and shadows.

The celebration also has an even alder Celtic tradition, that of the  Celtic celebration of Imbolc, the beginning of spring, which was also set in the first days of February.

Wiarton

Wiarton Ontario, home of Wiarton Willie, the albino weather predicting groundhog © google

Somehow Europeans connected hedgehogs with predictions of the arrival of spring. When European settlers came to Canada, where there are no hedgehogs, the next best thing seemed to have been groundhogs  (marmots).

There is another little problem though.  The tradition comes from Europe where the climate was and is typically much different than in Canada, where the winters tend to last rather longer.

As for the 50/50 chance of being right, an examination of the so-called predictions shows the furry critters have been right only about 37 percent of the time.

Still, who’s going to argue with a bit of fun in the middle of a Canadian winter, right or wrong?

Additional information -sources

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare
Tagged with: , ,
Posted in Animals, Arts and Entertainment, Environment, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Listen to us

The LinkListen to our weekly show All shows
Subscribe to our podcast Subscribe to our podcast (iTunes) Download the latest podcast
Première chaine CBC Radio one Espace musique CBC Radio 2
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
SocietyCBC is among Canada’s10 most influential brandsAnimals, Environment, Lifestyle, Science and Technology, SocietyNew film: the wildlife living in your home.Arts and Entertainment, History, LifestyleKate Reed: Canada's first designerSocietyMost girls lured into the sex trade are CanadianHistory, International, Military, SocietyCanada history: Feb 2, 1915, sabotage behind enemy lines, Canada!Environment, Health, SocietyGroup demands better labels on cosmetics, household productsAnimals, Arts and Entertainment, Environment, SocietyGroundhog Day! Rodents say: early springFrancoise Abanda out of the Fed CupBecki Bitternose going to Paris for World Fashion WeekSportsWingsuit flyer's body found in China

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Radio-canada.ca CBC.ca
Le président mexicain annule son voyage à WashingtonTrump, le maître de la diversionCraintes pour l’accès aux services dans la foulée de l’abolition des frais accessoiresUne obscure compagnie québécoise dans un mégachantier controversé en ÉquateurVendre sa signature pour cacher l’identité de propriétaires d’entreprisesLa Russie s'apprête à décriminaliser la violence domestiqueUne peine d'emprisonnement de 14 ans pour Yves MartinPannes de courant au Nouveau-Brunswick : l'état de la situationDes solutions pour aider les médias canadiens en mal de revenusFrais accessoires : ce qui ne peut plus être facturé aux patients
Violent protest nixes campus talk by Breitbart editorThousands expected at public funeral in Montreal today for men killed in Quebec mosque shooting'It's so much worse': Renewed fighting in Ukraine pushes town to brink of humanitarian catastropheU.S. Navy to give Canadians advice on Super Hornet specificsKeurig brewing up at-home, single-serve booze machineThe Pollcast: Does leadership race polling mean anything?U.S., Australia have 'very strong' relationship, prime minister says, despite reports of tense phone callBlocking Trump's Supreme Court pick may destroy one of the only weapons left in Democrats' arsenal: Keith Boag'I decided to die with the others': What happened in the Quebec City mosque Sunday nightFamilies separated, students stranded: The impact of Trump's immigration ban