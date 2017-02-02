The Chateau Frontenac, one of Kate Reed's favourite hotels, and the one her grandmother, who decorated it, might have loved best as well!
Photo Credit: CP / Cal Woodward

Kate Reed: Canada’s first designer

By Terry Haig | english@rcinet.ca
Thursday 2 February, 2017 , No Comments ↓

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare

Kate Reed has been described as Canada’s first designer, and this country’s first career woman, all of this at the beginning of the twentieth century.

Kate Armour Reed was born in 1856 into the Victorian era of colonial Canada. She lived and worked into the new century, observing the Great War and the growth of Canada until 1928.

“You had the most extraordinary grandmother! You have to write her biography one day.”

Kate Reed, the granddaughter who was named for her, grew up knowing how well-loved she had been, Her father Gordon, she says, had a wonderful and very loving relationship with his mother. The affection is evident in family photos, unusual om that era of formality. These photos and photos of her work and the places she lived are all included in the book Kate Reed has written on her grandmothers extraordinary life.

Listen

Kate remembers as a child, so often hearing people say to her, “You had the most extraordinary grandmother! You have to write her biography one day.”

Fervently loved by two men, Kate Armour was first wooed during a visit to New York City, with her younger sister in 1880. Grosvenor P. Lowrey, an older widower with five children was struck by Kate. He wrote her love-letters, and when she got to know him and appreciate how much they had in common, she married him.

This was the beginning of a charmed life in New York society, enjoying everything and everyone that mattered. Kate Reed quotes Mrs Pierpont Morgan, that was Hamilton, J.P. Morgan’s daughter, who said of her:

“Kate Lowrey was the most extraordinary woman I have ever met. As hostess to my brother, I had occasion to meet most of the great ones of my generation, and Kate Lowrey topped them all.”

Following Lowrey’s death, Kate returned to Canada and settled in Ottawa with all her children. This was when the second romance blossomed. She had once been engaged to Major Hayter Reed, now she went through with the marriage.

Ottawa society took to her much as they had in New York. Prime Minister Wilfred Laurier was impressed with her, as were Lord and Lady Aberdeen, the Governor General and his wife,. Indeed Lady Aberdeen  recognized Kate’s competence making her one of the first governors of the Victorian Order of Nurses.

“This was the train that would take the Royal Couple across Canada. “So that was her sort-of first contract, and of course she did it very well.”

But it was in 1900 when Sir Thomas Shaughnessy, President of the Canadian Pacific Railway (CPR), offered Reed the position of manager of the Château Frontenac that Kate’s life really began to take off.

“She started right in, moving furniture around and decorating the shelves and just making it much more comfortable and homey”, Kate says with a chuckle. Shaughnessy noticed the improvements and the following year asked Kate to decorate the train for the future King George V and his consort, Mary,

“This was the train that would take the Royal Couple across Canada. “So that was her sort-of first contract, and of course she did it very well.”

The result earned her carte blanche, “And then Shaughnessy said Kate, whatever you think the hotel needs doing, you go ahead and do it and send me the invoices” Reed says.

“How she did it, dressed in long skirts, a corset, you know a hat, and little tied up, I don’t know what her shoes, her boots looked like but… I don’t know how she did it!”

Kate Reed, the granddaughter, was surprised to see, on a recent visit, that in this next millennium, many of the sofas, now recovered, and chairs are still part of the furniture, in some of the hotels her grandmother decorated out west.

For Kate now, her favourite hotel is the Lake Louise, in Alberta. She says it is “magical”. “You walk through the front door and then you see this lake, and the glacier at the end of it and the mountains on both sides, I think because of the view and the surrounding territory, Lake Louise is my favourite.”

The Chateau Frontenac in Quebec City might have been her grandmother’s favourite, as it was the beginning of her new life, living happily as a family. But ‘The Empress’ in Victoria, British Columbia, was also close to her heart, Kate says.

She and Hayter contrbuted to the planning and design from the beginning, with the drawings involving the placement of the rooms and the traffic areas. Reed says, “she was able to design right down to the table napkins.”

“Kate was very loving, and she was loved in return. She was called ‘Aunt Kate’ by just about everyone, even people she didn’t know very well, just because she had that aura, that mystique about her.”

When asked how she feels now that she has written the book, Kate says, “I wish we’d had time together.”

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare
Posted in Arts and Entertainment, History, Lifestyle

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Listen to us

The LinkListen to our weekly show All shows
Subscribe to our podcast Subscribe to our podcast (iTunes) Download the latest podcast
Première chaine CBC Radio one Espace musique CBC Radio 2
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
SocietyCBC is among Canada’s10 most influential brandsAnimals, Environment, Lifestyle, Science and Technology, SocietyNew film: the wildlife living in your home.Arts and Entertainment, History, LifestyleKate Reed: Canada's first designerSocietyMost girls lured into the sex trade are CanadianHistory, International, Military, SocietyCanada history: Feb 2, 1915, sabotage behind enemy lines, Canada!Environment, Health, SocietyGroup demands better labels on cosmetics, household productsAnimals, Arts and Entertainment, Environment, SocietyGroundhog Day! Rodents say: early springFrancoise Abanda out of the Fed CupBecki Bitternose going to Paris for World Fashion WeekSportsWingsuit flyer's body found in China

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Radio-canada.ca CBC.ca
Le président mexicain annule son voyage à WashingtonTrump, le maître de la diversionCraintes pour l’accès aux services dans la foulée de l’abolition des frais accessoiresUne obscure compagnie québécoise dans un mégachantier controversé en ÉquateurVendre sa signature pour cacher l’identité de propriétaires d’entreprisesLa Russie s'apprête à décriminaliser la violence domestiqueUne peine d'emprisonnement de 14 ans pour Yves MartinPannes de courant au Nouveau-Brunswick : l'état de la situationDes solutions pour aider les médias canadiens en mal de revenusFrais accessoires : ce qui ne peut plus être facturé aux patients
Violent protest nixes campus talk by Breitbart editorThousands expected at public funeral in Montreal today for men killed in Quebec mosque shooting'It's so much worse': Renewed fighting in Ukraine pushes town to brink of humanitarian catastropheU.S. Navy to give Canadians advice on Super Hornet specificsKeurig brewing up at-home, single-serve booze machineThe Pollcast: Does leadership race polling mean anything?U.S., Australia have 'very strong' relationship, prime minister says, despite reports of tense phone callBlocking Trump's Supreme Court pick may destroy one of the only weapons left in Democrats' arsenal: Keith Boag'I decided to die with the others': What happened in the Quebec City mosque Sunday nightFamilies separated, students stranded: The impact of Trump's immigration ban