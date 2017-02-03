“We try and show what's going on in Nunavut,” says Canadian artist and printmaker Jimmy Kamimmalik. (Eye on the Arctic)

Arctic Art – In studio with Jimmy Kamimmalik

By Eilís Quinn, Eye on the Arctic | english@rcinet.ca
Friday 3 February, 2017 , No Comments ↓

BAKER LAKE, Nunavut – The art and artists from Canada’s Arctic are famous around the world.

Starting in the 1960s, the print programs set up in Inuit communities like Cape Dorset, Baker Lake, Ulukhaktok (Holman) and Puvirnituq cultivated some of Canada’s most well-known Canadian artists and printmakers of the 20th century including people like Kenojuak Ashevak, Helen Kalvak and Jessie Oonark.

The Cape Dorset print program is still going strong, but over time, many of the other Arctic print programs have folded or scaled back.

But despite this, important work is still being done in many of these communities.

In today’s installment of Eye on the Arctic’s ongoing online series looking at the art and artists of Canada’s North, we take you into studio with Jim Kamimmalik, an artist and printmaker working in Baker Lake, a community in Canada’s eastern Arctic territory of Nunavut.

During our visit, Kamimmalik talks about the community’s artists, images and how the changing Nunavut landscape inspired one of his recent works.

