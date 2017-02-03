Arctic Art – In studio with Jimmy Kamimmalik

BAKER LAKE, Nunavut – The art and artists from Canada’s Arctic are famous around the world.

Starting in the 1960s, the print programs set up in Inuit communities like Cape Dorset, Baker Lake, Ulukhaktok (Holman) and Puvirnituq cultivated some of Canada’s most well-known Canadian artists and printmakers of the 20th century including people like Kenojuak Ashevak, Helen Kalvak and Jessie Oonark.

The Cape Dorset print program is still going strong, but over time, many of the other Arctic print programs have folded or scaled back.

But despite this, important work is still being done in many of these communities.

In today’s installment of Eye on the Arctic’s ongoing online series looking at the art and artists of Canada’s North, we take you into studio with Jim Kamimmalik, an artist and printmaker working in Baker Lake, a community in Canada’s eastern Arctic territory of Nunavut.

During our visit, Kamimmalik talks about the community’s artists, images and how the changing Nunavut landscape inspired one of his recent works.

Write to Eilís Quinn at eilis.quinn(at)cbc.ca

Related stories from around the North:

Canada: Canadian museum gets $15 million for Inuit Art Centre, Eye on the Arctic

inland: London gallery offers multimedia Sámi art, Yle News

Greenland: Canadian artist explores Greenland’s past, Eye on the Arctic

Russia: Karelian art on show in Russia, Yle News

Sweden: Swedish Sámi visual artist shaping climate changes, Radio Sweden

United States: Feature Interview – Alaskan artist Nicholas Galanin, Eye on the Arctic