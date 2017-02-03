Lawyer and advocate Anthony Morgan has written that ‘anti-black racism is most often subtly buried and embedded in Canada’s social structures and collective subconscious.’

Lawyer and advocate Anthony Morgan has written that ‘anti-black racism is most often subtly buried and embedded in Canada’s social structures and collective subconscious.’
Photo Credit: CJ Cromwell

Denial of anti-black experiences are ‘suffocating,’ says advocate

By Lynn Desjardins | english@rcinet.ca
Friday 3 February, 2017 , No Comments ↓

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare

When people talk about being subjected to anti-black racism, their friends or acquaintances will often downplay it, says Anthony Morgan, a lawyer and a community advocate. He says being black in Canada can sometime be suffocating.

‘Silencing a lot of African-Canadians’

“Often the experience of black people isn’t recognized when it comes to suffering, anti-black racism, issues of poverty. So, while we have different laws and provisions that protect equality and democracy, often the experience of black people is such that we have over policing, we have different unemployment levels, we have varying experiences.

“And when we articulate it as African-Canadians, sometimes it’s not recognized…Often we get a lot of push-back. People will say ‘at least it’s not as bad as America.’ And that’s standard. That ends up silencing a lot of African-Canadians and making it difficult to articulate our experience. So, it makes our experience of being black in Canada somewhat suffocating.”

‘It’s disheartening’

Morgan has often heard people in such situations question their experience and whether incidents of racism actually did occur to them. The facts prove they do. Although blacks make up only three per cent of Canada’s population, they make up 10 per cent of federal prison inmates. Their school dropout rates are higher, as are poverty levels.

Denial of personal experiences can be disturbing, says Morgan. “It’s disheartening for many. It can be heart-breaking for some.” He is heartened by a new generation of younger black Canadians that he says “is choosing to resist suffocation by eschewing silence and pursuing outright public resistance.”

Members of Black Lives Matter participated in the annual Pride Parade in Toronto on July 3, 2016.

Members of Black Lives Matter participated in the annual Pride Parade in Toronto on July 3, 2016. © Mark Blinch/The Canadian Press

Younger blacks grew up with charter rights

As examples, he mentions the Black Lives Matter protest against police killings of two black men that shut down one of Toronto’s busiest expressways in July 2015 and black activists insisting on being included in that city’s Pride Parade in July 2016.

He says younger people grew up with the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms. They understand their rights and are ready to press to have them respected. But Morgan says they should not have to do it alone.

“Often we don’t see the kind of courageous leadership among our political leaders to name…(problems facing blacks)…and develop action plans and strategies to meaningfully address…(them)…in a long-term sustainable way.”

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare
Tagged with: , , ,
Posted in Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Listen to us

The LinkListen to our weekly show All shows
Subscribe to our podcast Subscribe to our podcast (iTunes) Download the latest podcast
Première chaine CBC Radio one Espace musique CBC Radio 2
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
SocietyFuneral held for last 3 victims in Quebec City mosque shootingSocietyDenial of anti-black experiences are ‘suffocating,’ says advocateHistory, PoliticsCanada History; Feb 3, 1916, Canada’s Parliament on fire!SocietyTrudeau to visit New Brunswick areas hard hit by ice stormHealth, SocietyPrivate insurance must pay for medical marijuana: rulingSocietyUPDATE: The man with the golden bumArts and Entertainment, History, Indigenous, SocietyArctic Art - In studio with Jimmy KamimmalikSocietyCBC is among Canada’s10 most influential brandsAnimals, Environment, Lifestyle, Science and Technology, SocietyNew film: the wildlife living in your home.Arts and Entertainment, History, LifestyleKate Reed: Canada's first designer

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Radio-canada.ca CBC.ca
Dernier adieu aux victimes de l’attentat à QuébecL'Ontario fournira des soins vitaux aux enfants malades refoulés à la frontière américaineL'administration Trump révoque des dizaines de milliers de visasL'héritage d'Obama en matière de réglementation financière menacé par TrumpSklavounos reste exclu du caucus, Couillard pose ses conditionsVictoire de l'UPA : Québec suspend le programme de taxes foncières agricolesLe gouvernement refuse l'achat d'un nouvel appareil médical financé par la populationEva Ottawa a démissionné du CSF en raison d'une « vision inconciliable »Karine Gagné demeure détenue en prison aux BahamasUn jeune homme de Québec accusé d'avoir fomenté la haine
'Completely destroyed' but singing 'a worship song': Bobsled-track crash survivors stand strong in faith'If you take enough of it, it can kill you': Green tea extract linked to liver damageTrump's tense talk with U.S. allies serves up 'full plate' for new secretary of statePutin's thorn: Alexei Navalny, Russia's foremost opposition activist, risks jail againQuebec City's 'trash radio' under pressure to clean up after mosque attackNexus cards revoked on both sides of border following U.S. executive orderWith Trump in the White House, Canada needs better intelligence on the U.S.Boycotts for or against Trump can easily miss their targetCattle, hog prices slide, but what you pay at the grocery store not falling as fast'Go kill yourself': Social media messages encourage Indigenous youth to commit suicide