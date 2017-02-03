Crews in Kouchibouguac National Park in Kouchibouguac, N.B. clear roads on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017.

Crews in Kouchibouguac National Park in Kouchibouguac, N.B. clear roads on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017.
Photo Credit: PC / Diane Doiron

Trudeau to visit New Brunswick areas hard hit by ice storm

By Levon Sevunts, Radio Canada International | english@rcinet.ca
Friday 3 February, 2017 , No Comments ↓

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will visit the Atlantic province of New Brunswick today following the ice storm disaster which left thousands of residents without power in its wake.

Trudeau is expected to tour the Acadian Peninsula and visit emergency shelters set up by the authorities, as well as the military operations centre to thank the personnel that has helped with the cleanup for the past week.

As of 11 am today, NB Power reported more than 3,500 outages remained. Most of them are located on the Acadian Peninsula.

At the peak of the disaster, more than 130,000 customers across the province were without power. In total, about 200,000 customers have been affected.

Carbon monoxide poisonings rise
Downed power poles and ice covered signs are shown in Escuminac, N.B., on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017. Thousands of people in New Brunswick are still without power, days after a winter storm blasted through the region.

Downed power poles and ice covered signs are shown in Escuminac, N.B., on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017. Thousands of people in New Brunswick are still without power, days after a winter storm blasted through the region. © PC/Diane Doiron

Two people have died and 42 people have been hospitalized suffering from carbon monoxide poisoning in the wake of last week’s ice storm, as desperate residents turned to camp stoves and other flame burning devices to keep their homes warm and to cook some food.

“There are still stories — I saw it personally — of people trying to use … barbecues or generators inside the house, inside the garage,” NB Power president Gaëtan Thomas told CBC Thursday.

With files from CBC News and The Canadian Press

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare
Tagged with: , ,
Posted in Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Listen to us

The LinkListen to our weekly show All shows
Subscribe to our podcast Subscribe to our podcast (iTunes) Download the latest podcast
Première chaine CBC Radio one Espace musique CBC Radio 2
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
History, PoliticsCanada History; Feb 3, 1916, Canada’s Parliament on fire!SocietyTrudeau to visit New Brunswick areas hard hit by ice stormHealth, SocietyPrivate insurance must pay for medical marijuana: rulingSocietyUPDATE: The man with the golden bumArts and Entertainment, History, Indigenous, SocietyArctic Art - In studio with Jimmy KamimmalikSocietyCBC is among Canada’s10 most influential brandsAnimals, Environment, Lifestyle, Science and Technology, SocietyNew film: the wildlife living in your home.Arts and Entertainment, History, LifestyleKate Reed: Canada's first designerSocietyMost girls lured into the sex trade are CanadianHistory, International, Military, SocietyCanada history: Feb 2, 1915, sabotage behind enemy lines, Canada!

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Radio-canada.ca CBC.ca
Dernier adieu aux victimes de l’attentat à QuébecSklavounos condamné à poursuivre son séjour au purgatoire par le caucus libéralL'héritage d'Obama en matière de réglementation financière menacé par TrumpUne conseillère de Trump invente à la télé un massacreArrestation d’un homme à Québec pour incitation à la haineLe gouvernement refuse l'achat d'un nouvel appareil médical financé par la populationN.-É. : la marijuana médicinale doit être couverte par les assurances collectivesUn militaire blessé lors d'une attaque au Louvre, à ParisRetour en cour pour la Québécoise détenue aux BahamasVidéo virale sur la fraternité entre un Québécois et un Marocain : Hassan Zaoui raconte
'Completely destroyed' but singing 'a worship song': Bobsled-track crash survivors stand strong in faith'If you take enough of it, it can kill you': Green tea extract linked to liver damageTrump's tense talk with U.S. allies serves up 'full plate' for new secretary of statePutin's thorn: Alexei Navalny, Russia's foremost opposition activist, risks jail againQuebec City's 'trash radio' under pressure to clean up after mosque attackNexus cards revoked on both sides of border following U.S. executive orderWith Trump in the White House, Canada needs better intelligence on the U.S.Boycotts for or against Trump can easily miss their targetCattle, hog prices slide, but what you pay at the grocery store not falling as fast'Go kill yourself': Social media messages encourage Indigenous youth to commit suicide