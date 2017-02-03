Still photo from internal security video shows Lawrence being checked with a small metal detecting wand after walking through the main metal detector doorway and setting it off. It was later determined the wand was not sensitive enough to detect the gold inside the *body cavity*

Still photo from internal security video shows Lawrence being checked with a small metal detecting wand after walking through the main metal detector doorway and setting it off. It was later determined the wand was not sensitive enough to detect the gold inside the *body cavity*
Photo Credit: RCM

UPDATE: The man with the golden bum

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Friday 3 February, 2017 , No Comments ↓

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare

It was a rare but certainly interesting case of theft, and the perpetrator has now been sentenced.

An employee of the Royal Canadian Mint in Ottawa was found to have been stealing gold from the mint.

In November of last year 35-year-old Leston Lawrence was found guilty of stealing 22 gold “pucks”.

Original RCI story 2016 

His job at the time was to take small samples from batches of molten gold which would then be tested for purity. He sometimes worked alone and the process meant periods out of sight of the only security camera in the room.

He managed to sell 17 of the pucks for a total of about $130,000. He was caught, not by the mint, but through an alert bank employee where he cashed the cheques.

Lawrence creating gold puck

Lawrence has now been sentenced to 30 months in jail, and pay a $190,000 fine, the estimated actual worth of the missing gold.

Ontario Court Justice Peter Doody also said Lawrence must repay the fine within three years of his release, or be sent back to jail for another 30 months.

Lawrence used the money to buy a house in Jamaica and a boat in Florida.

Internal video of screening room as Lawrence sets off main detector

The judge noted that the evidence was mostly circumstantial as no-one actually saw Lawrence taking the pucks and there was no video evidence although the pucks exactly fit the unique ladle used at the mint, and Vaseline and latex gloves were found in Lawrence’s locker at work. Four unsold pucks were also recovered from a safety deposit box.

Records show Lawrence also set off the metal detector more often than any other employee, but that subsequent checks with a wand did not set off alarms.

The Mint says it since improved its internal security measures.

Additional information- sources

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare
Tagged with: , , , , ,
Posted in Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Listen to us

The LinkListen to our weekly show All shows
Subscribe to our podcast Subscribe to our podcast (iTunes) Download the latest podcast
Première chaine CBC Radio one Espace musique CBC Radio 2
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
History, PoliticsCanada History; Feb 3, 1916, Canada’s Parliament on fire!SocietyTrudeau to visit New Brunswick areas hard hit by ice stormHealth, SocietyPrivate insurance must pay for medical marijuana: rulingSocietyUPDATE: The man with the golden bumArts and Entertainment, History, Indigenous, SocietyArctic Art - In studio with Jimmy KamimmalikSocietyCBC is among Canada’s10 most influential brandsAnimals, Environment, Lifestyle, Science and Technology, SocietyNew film: the wildlife living in your home.Arts and Entertainment, History, LifestyleKate Reed: Canada's first designerSocietyMost girls lured into the sex trade are CanadianHistory, International, Military, SocietyCanada history: Feb 2, 1915, sabotage behind enemy lines, Canada!

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Radio-canada.ca CBC.ca
Dernier adieu aux victimes de l’attentat à QuébecSklavounos condamné à poursuivre son séjour au purgatoire par le caucus libéralL'héritage d'Obama en matière de réglementation financière menacé par TrumpUne conseillère de Trump invente à la télé un massacreArrestation d’un homme à Québec pour incitation à la haineLe gouvernement refuse l'achat d'un nouvel appareil médical financé par la populationN.-É. : la marijuana médicinale doit être couverte par les assurances collectivesUn militaire blessé lors d'une attaque au Louvre, à ParisRetour en cour pour la Québécoise détenue aux BahamasVidéo virale sur la fraternité entre un Québécois et un Marocain : Hassan Zaoui raconte
'Completely destroyed' but singing 'a worship song': Bobsled-track crash survivors stand strong in faith'If you take enough of it, it can kill you': Green tea extract linked to liver damageTrump's tense talk with U.S. allies serves up 'full plate' for new secretary of statePutin's thorn: Alexei Navalny, Russia's foremost opposition activist, risks jail againQuebec City's 'trash radio' under pressure to clean up after mosque attackNexus cards revoked on both sides of border following U.S. executive orderWith Trump in the White House, Canada needs better intelligence on the U.S.Boycotts for or against Trump can easily miss their targetCattle, hog prices slide, but what you pay at the grocery store not falling as fast'Go kill yourself': Social media messages encourage Indigenous youth to commit suicide