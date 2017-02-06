Vehicles got stuck on a small snow-covered hill in North Vancouver on Feb. 3, 2017.

Vehicles got stuck on a small snow-covered hill in North Vancouver on Feb. 3, 2017.
Photo Credit: Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press

Heavy snow hobbles southern British Columbia

By Lynn Desjardins | english@rcinet.ca
Monday 6 February, 2017

Regions of the western province of British Columbia are struggling under unusually heavy snowfalls. Coastal areas usually enjoy temperate weather with rain in the winter falling more often than snow.

Recently however, heavy snow has fallen on Vancouver Island as well as the city of Vancouver and its surrounding area. In some places 20 to 40 cm fell in 28 hours over the weekend. There were power failures and road closures as well as the cancellation of some schools today.

The heavy snow comes just weeks after the end of one of Vancouver’s longest cold snaps.

Even a snowplow slid in the treacherous conditions on a portion of the Trans-Canada Highway in British Columbia.

Even a snowplow slid in the treacherous conditions on a portion of the Trans-Canada Highway in British Columbia. © Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC

There is not much sympathy for this in most of the rest of Canada which routinely sees heavy snowfalls and is equipped to handle them. But communities near the coast do not have as much snow-clearing equipment and drivers are not used to handling the conditions.

Tagged with: , , ,
Posted in Society

