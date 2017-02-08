Cartoon about tensions between the United States and the British Commonwealth during the Aroostook War satirizing escalation of tensions between the United States and the British Commonwealth. U.S. Pres. Martin Van Buren, atop an ox with the head of Maine Gov. John Fairfield, confronts England’s Queen Victoria, who is riding a dog with the head of the Duke of Wellington. The ox’s tail is pulled by Virginia congressman Henry A. Wise.
Photo Credit: Library of Congress, Washington, D.C. (file no. LC-USZ62-84451)

Canada history: Feb 8 1839: Aroostook War: the US-UK face-off over Canada

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Wednesday 8 February, 2017 , No Comments ↓

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare

The name comes from the Aroostook River and County now mostly in the US state of Maine. The war pitted the US against Britain and the then colony of New Brunswick.

It’s also called “the Pork and Beans War”, mostly that’s because pork and beans was the mainstay of the lumberjacks, and of the military forces while they grumbled and glared at each other from their respective positions on and off from 1839-1842

With lumber becoming increasingly important, and more settlers moving into an ill-defined area between  the state of Maine, and the British colony (later Canadian province) of New Brunswick., the dispute which had been simmering for years finally began to boil over.

Although called a “war”, thankfully no serious armed conflict occurred. it was actually more of a heated diplomatic argument, although shots had been fired.

On February 8th, 1839 the Governor of Maine sent a sheriff and a posse of volunteer militia into the upper Aroostock area to arrest New Brunswick lumberjacks on the premise they were cutting trees in Maine.

Both sides laid claims to the forests and good farmland in the region and both sides had been cutting trees, while Maine had also been surveying and granting lots.

The American Fort Ingall, one of two US forts built during the Aroostoock War, is now within the territory of Quebec. It has been fully restored and is a heritage site.

The American Fort Ingall, one of two US forts built during the Aroostoock War, is now within the territory of Quebec (Cabano) just north of the present New Brunswick boundary. Abandoned for decades and virtually disappeared, it has since been fully restored and is a heritage site. © Gov’t Quebec- Pierre Lahoud

A number of “independent” compromises had been proposed over the years but one side or the other rejected them in turn.

But, on this day when New Brunswick lumbermen heard that some of their own had been arrested and equipment seized by the Americans, they immediately armed themselves and in turn seized the Maine land agent and assistants taking them back to Woodstock New Brunswick where the authorities held them as “political prisoners”.

It should be noted that in December the previous year, armed lumberjacks from both sides fired upon each other in a confrontation when they both wanted access to similar stands of trees..

While yelling threats back and forth a black bear (which should have been hibernating) attacked a couple of Canadian lumberjacks. The bear was shot and killed by the Canadians but the Americans thought the Canadians were shooting at them, and so began shooting back. With a couple of men injured by the bear, the Canadians withdrew. No-one was shot fortunately.

That only served to heighten tensions leading to the February 8th incidents. That in turn escalated with Maine authorizing 1,000 additional militia sent into the region, while the British began to muster their own forces.

By May the US federal government had authorized some $10 million dollars toward raising a force of 50,000 should foreign troops cross into the US.  Maine for its part authorized several thousand more troops should they be needed.

The Americans built two forts on their claimed land, while the British built a barracks across the Saint John River from the US Fort Kent, and began arming tributaries of the Aroostook River.

Blue-actual border of Maine as set in 1842 compromise. Yellow is border that Britain claimed. Green is maximum claim of the Americans until 1798, Red is a later American claim made during negotiations. © Deane 1890-upperstjohn.com

By 1840, although the situation remained tense, arbitration was agreed to as they decided international trade was more important than a costly war.

Eventually in 1842 the Webster-Ashburton treaty settled the border dispute in a sort of compromise between what both sides claimed.
The deal gave the Americans just over 18,000 sq.km of the area, and the “Canadians” just under 13,000 sq.km.

However as with the later Alaska boundary dispute “Canadians” felt betrayed by Britain which they believed had conceded to the Americans giving them the best of the deal in order to keep good realtions, and also that the border now allowed for substantial American incursion into a narrow pathway between Lower Canada (Quebec) and the Maritimes.

In 1952, a book authored by scholars Hugh Keenleyside of Canada, and American George S. Brown indicated, “Unjust as such accusations are, it is nevertheless a fact that many Canadians still consider the Ashburton Treaty of 1842 to be the first and most important instance of the loss of Canadian rights due to the complacency of Great Britain and the crooked diplomacy of the United States”.

Additional information

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare
Tagged with: , , , , ,
Posted in History, International, Military, Politics

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Listen to us

The LinkListen to our weekly show All shows
Subscribe to our podcast Subscribe to our podcast (iTunes) Download the latest podcast
Première chaine CBC Radio one Espace musique CBC Radio 2
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Immigration & Refuge, Lifestyle, SocietySwastikas in the snow elicite a loving response in MontrealInternational, Politics, SocietyTwitter takes action against trolls, ‘wild west environment’International, SportsEric Guay the Super-G champion in St. MoritzArts and Entertainment, Education, History, SocietyBringing Canadian black history and experience to schoolkids across CanadaHistory, International, Military, PoliticsCanada history: Feb 8 1839: Aroostook War: the US-UK face-off over CanadaCoalition calls for concrete action on IslamophobiaAvalanche closes the Trans Canada highwayEconomy, International, PoliticsGovernment loan to Bombardier draws complaint from BrazilAnimals, Arts and Entertainment, Environment, International, Lifestyle, SportsHalfway there. The annual epic Yukon Quest dogsled race!Jeff Dahn awarded Herzberg Medal for battery research

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Radio-canada.ca CBC.ca
Le gouvernement fera appel de la suspension du décret anti-immigration TrumpDébat sur la laïcité : Philippe Couillard tend la main à l'opposition« Il est temps de faire un examen de conscience »Les 14 candidats à la direction du PCC s'affrontent à HalifaxLes placements éthiques, une option de plus en plus populaireRona Ambrose a passé ses vacances sur le yacht d'un milliardaireAttentat de Québec : après le drame et le deuil, que faire?Le Bloc québécois aura un nouveau chef le 22 avril, une décision qui diviseFront national : Marine Le Pen dévoile son « projet réaliste » Trump s'engage à oeuvrer pour la paix en Ukraine
Chrystia Freeland says Canada prepared for 'strong offensive position' on NAFTAAfter hair ripping, night attacks and hormone treatments —an unlikely queen takes the throne at Toronto ZooWoman who killed two people backing into Costco loses conviction appealFederal government slammed over attempt to block Sixties Scoop rulingJustin Trudeau travels to Europe next week to mark EU's ratification of CETA dealDouglas Garland triple-murder trial hears of bloody handprint on closet doorB.C. man steps in to pay $700 fines for 2 peewee N.B. girls hockey teamsTrump targets 'terrible' Nordstrom in Twitter tirade — but investors don't seem to careCanadian woman turned away from U.S. border after questions about religion, Trump2018 Winter Games a tough sell in host country South Korea