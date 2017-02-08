Eric Guay the Super-G champion in St. Moritz

Eric Guay skied to the men’s Super-G title at the alpine skiing world championships today in St. Moritz, Switzerland.

This was Guay’s first victory in almost three years, beating Olympic super-G champion Kjetil Jansrud by 0.45 seconds

The victory is all the more remarkable after Guay crashed last month in a treacherous downhill fall at the Garmisch-Partenkirchen course in Germany. He somehow avoided serious injury.

“It’s incredible. I’m as happy as can be,” said Guay, who grew up in Mont Tremblant, Quebec. He puts the win down to “forgetting about everything and having a fun race.”

It wasn’t a fun race for some of the other competitors on a course with several jumps that launched racers into the air, and tested balance and the ability to improvise through an unfamiliar gate-setting.

But Guay got to share the joy with another veteran of Canada’s alpine ski team, when Manuel Osborne-Paradis took bronze.

The North Vancouver, B.C., native, celebratng his 33rd birthday today, claimed his first career championship medal, trailing Guay by 0.51. He was serenaded by a finish-area crowd singing for him.

The only other Canadian in the race, Dustin Cook, failed to finish.