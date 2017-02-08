Hearts were drawn in the snow on cars in a Montreal neighbourhood on Monday following the discovery of swastikas drawn on cars Sunday.
Swastikas in the snow elicite a loving response in Montreal

By Carmel Kilkenny | english@rcinet.ca
Swatikas drawn into the snow on at least four cars in a Montreal neighbourhood that is home to many Hasidic Jews this past Sunday night, were another alarming example of the increase in hate crimes taking place in Quebec.

But similar to the outpouring of support so many Quebecers and Canadians demonstrated, in the wake of the shootings at the mosque in Quebec City, many neighbours took action by drawing hearts on nearby snow-covered vehicles.

One of at least 4 cars left with a swastika in the snow Sunday night in Montreal. © Facebook/Meyer Feig

Mayer Feig, a member of the Hasidic community, told CBC News that he got a call from a community member about the swastikas Monday.

More had appeared overnight and in the morning, although some had been erased by pedestrians.

Feig said he wasn’t shocked, it’s not the first time he’s seen this kind of affront.

“They do it for one reason: just to show you that there’s still people out there that hate you, and to make you feel unwanted in this place,” he said.

“We don’t need hate in this city, we need more love and we need more respect for diversity.”

Fo Niemi, is the co-founder and,executive director of the Centre for Research-Action on Race Relations (CRARR). He says, ‘it’s both sad and unacceptable to see this kind of antisemitic gesture and symbol in this day and age.”  

Listen

He says, however, “it’s not unexpected, it’s not a surprise because there’s been a lot of antisemitism in the borough of Outremont and the surrounding area in recent months.”

There have been a lot of problems between the Hasidic community and local politicians over parking violations created by the influx of visitors for the religious holidays.

There is also a conflict making its way through the courts over zoning and the opening of a new synagogue in the area.

But Outremont resident Sarah Dorner said she was upset to hear about the swastikas.

“It was very disappointing because this is our community. It’s where we’re raising our kids,” she said.

When she noticed people had started drawing hearts on cars, she decided to draw some of her own.

Dorner told CBC News it’s important “for our friends who are targeted by messages of hate, that we remind them that we care about them, and tht

Fo Niemi hopes these incidents will serve as a wake-up call, particularly in the wake of the killings at the mosque in Quebec City.

“Hate can lead to violence and murder, hate can lead to terrorism”, he said.

It was very “heartening” to hear of the graphic response to the hate, he said.

“Conscientious and responsible individuals… taking on this kind of heart campaign, which in many ways we can qualify it as a ‘Love trumps hate campaign’ to borrow a slogan from the American election campaign, to say that yes, love does trump hate, and love is the way to go for the future.” Niemi says.

He credits more intelligent people for the actions. “We don’t need hate in this city, we need more love and we need more respect for diversity.”

“One of the things that we’re most concerned about and disappointed in, is the fact that elected officials including the local mayor or the mayor of Montreal, have remained largely silent on this symbols of hate being carved or written in the snow on people’s cars and I think sometimes a public statement, a denunciation on the part of elected official with a certain influence or power can make a difference, can send a very powerful message as to what is tolerated and what is not acceptable.”

Niemi says people of greater common sense in the neighbourhood acted and the response is crucial. “When violence is such that it moves hearts and minds then I think it’s important to work together and to stand united against hate”

Sarah Dorner told CBC News it’s important “for our friends who are targeted by messages of hate, that we remind them that we care about them, and that we’re there. We got their back.” 

Meyer Feig said, “I think it’s beautiful. We need a lot more Sarahs.”

Mntreal police have transferred the file to their hate crimes section.

