Twitter found that extensive abuse on its platform was bad for business.

Twitter found that extensive abuse on its platform was bad for business.
Photo Credit: Richard Drew/AP Photo/File

Twitter takes action against trolls, ‘wild west environment’

By Lynn Desjardins | english@rcinet.ca
Wednesday 8 February, 2017 , No Comments ↓

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare

Twitter is using several measures to try to fight those who bully and threaten online, but they not likely to have much effect, says Sam Fiorella, an author and professor of social media marketing at Seneca College in Toronto.

Listen

“I think it’ll be a good small blip. I think it’ll be a good PR (public relations) effect for them short term. But the reality is they don’t go far enough to protect those that are being abused and to prevent those who wish to abuse with a platform to do so.”

Trolling hurt the bottom line

Fiorella says Twitter is motivated to take action by two things. First, he notes the trolling had a bad financial effect. “A year ago Google, Disney and Amazon were looking to buy Twitter, but they all backed away because of the amount of racism and anti-Semitism and hate speech… on the site. That hurt them financially.”

The second reason was the surge in abusive tweets that Fiorella puts down to the negativity that has happened as a result of the U.S. election and the political climate, and tweeting by President Donald Trump himself. “The Tweeter-in-Chief, we like to call him. And it’s true. Donald Trump is the most divisive figure in global politics right now. The world is paying attention to him.

Prof. Sam Fiorella says U.S. President Donald Trump is setting the example for trolls who then go further.

Prof. Sam Fiorella says U.S. President Donald Trump is setting the example for trolls who then go further.

Trump ‘has normalized name-calling…lying,’ says professor

Trump, he says,“has normalized name-calling and hate and even flat-out lying about people as part of our national discourse. And he has chosen Twitter as his preferred platform for that. And so, all of his followers are taking that cue. They’re flocking to the network because that’s where he wants to communicate with them.”

Fiorella says that Trump and Whitehouse staffers know how to say negative things but stop short of racism when tweeting while his online followers do not and some of their tweets go over the line.

Trolls invited to drive people to suicide

“A case in point: right after the election a neo-Nazi website called the Daily Stormer published a list of 50 Twitter users who did nothing more than express fear about the outcome of the 2016 election. And they urged all of their readers to punish those 50 people with a barrage of tweets that would drive them to suicide. Those were their exact words and their call to action. So it’s really just gotten out of hand.”

Fiorella says society should be and is concerned about what he calls “the wild west” that is the social media. But he says they are all too new and law enforcement, the social networks, the legal system have not caught up. He hopes that through dialogue and education, people will stop paying attention to those networks, that they will die and a new social norm will be set.

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare
Tagged with: , ,
Posted in International, Politics, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Listen to us

The LinkListen to our weekly show All shows
Subscribe to our podcast Subscribe to our podcast (iTunes) Download the latest podcast
Première chaine CBC Radio one Espace musique CBC Radio 2
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Immigration & Refuge, Lifestyle, SocietySwastikas in the snow elicite a loving response in MontrealInternational, Politics, SocietyTwitter takes action against trolls, ‘wild west environment’International, SportsEric Guay the Super-G champion in St. MoritzArts and Entertainment, Education, History, SocietyBringing Canadian black history and experience to schoolkids across CanadaHistory, International, Military, PoliticsCanada history: Feb 8 1839: Aroostook War: the US-UK face-off over CanadaCoalition calls for concrete action on IslamophobiaAvalanche closes the Trans Canada highwayEconomy, International, PoliticsGovernment loan to Bombardier draws complaint from BrazilAnimals, Arts and Entertainment, Environment, International, Lifestyle, SportsHalfway there. The annual epic Yukon Quest dogsled race!Jeff Dahn awarded Herzberg Medal for battery research

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Radio-canada.ca CBC.ca
Le gouvernement fera appel de la suspension du décret anti-immigration TrumpDébat sur la laïcité : Philippe Couillard tend la main à l'opposition« Il est temps de faire un examen de conscience »Les 14 candidats à la direction du PCC s'affrontent à HalifaxLes placements éthiques, une option de plus en plus populaireRona Ambrose a passé ses vacances sur le yacht d'un milliardaireAttentat de Québec : après le drame et le deuil, que faire?Le Bloc québécois aura un nouveau chef le 22 avril, une décision qui diviseFront national : Marine Le Pen dévoile son « projet réaliste » Trump s'engage à oeuvrer pour la paix en Ukraine
Chrystia Freeland says Canada prepared for 'strong offensive position' on NAFTAAfter hair ripping, night attacks and hormone treatments —an unlikely queen takes the throne at Toronto ZooWoman who killed two people backing into Costco loses conviction appealFederal government slammed over attempt to block Sixties Scoop rulingJustin Trudeau travels to Europe next week to mark EU's ratification of CETA dealDouglas Garland triple-murder trial hears of bloody handprint on closet doorB.C. man steps in to pay $700 fines for 2 peewee N.B. girls hockey teamsTrump targets 'terrible' Nordstrom in Twitter tirade — but investors don't seem to careCanadian woman turned away from U.S. border after questions about religion, Trump2018 Winter Games a tough sell in host country South Korea