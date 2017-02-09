The country-folk legend and Canadian cultural icon was known for his toe-tapping songs.
Photo Credit: Jonathan Hayward/Canadian Press

Canada history, Feb 9, 1936; Birth of a singing stomping icon.

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Thursday 9 February, 2017 , No Comments ↓

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare

In his early career, most “critics’ dismissed him, a mere average guitar strummer, corny songs, lousy voice.

But, the man was loved by the blue collar workers of this country and came to be a Canadian icon.

On this day Feb 9, 1936, Charles Thomas Connors was born in Saint John. It was a tough life with his struggling teenage mother and a series of run down apartments.

Eventually after a short time spent living with his mother actually in a low-security penitentiary, he was taken by Children’s Aid, and later adopted by a couple in Skinner’s Pond, Prince Edward Island, which he considered ever after as his home.

Still, at age 15 he left Skinner’s Pond and began hitchhiking across the country taking a series of low-paying labour jobs, often “riding the rails” in boxcars.

He would sometimes welcome being arrested for vagrancy so he could get a warm bed for the night.

Along his wanderings he picked up a guitar in 1956  and began writing songs; simple songs that the blue collar working crowd could easily identify with.

The low point, turns his life around.

The turning point in his life came at the Maple Leaf Hotel tavern in the northern Ontario town of Timmins.

In what has become a legendary tale, he ordered a beer, but found he was a nickel short. The waiter said he could have the beer if he played a couple of songs.

The group in the bar, thought he was OK, and the bar invited him back, with pay. That turned into a 14 month run. During that time, he got a weekly spot on the local radio, and his career took off.

Records followed, which become big sellers with several hit singles in the country charts.

Stompin’ Tom during his 1974-75 TV series on CBC -TV, shown here with his foot captured in mid-stomp

Stompin’ Tom during his 1974-75 TV series on CBC -TV, shown here with his foot captured in mid-stomp © CBC

He also got his nickname “Stompin’ Tom” for his habit a pounding his cowboy boot heel into the floor to keep time in noisy bars. In fact, it was a tavern owner in Peterborough Ontario that first used it to introduce the singer. The crowd liked it, and he kept it.  Venues would later complain about the damage his cowboy boot would do to their stage. To mollify them he would later bring a small square of plywood with him to stand on, and stomp on, to prevent stage damage.

Critics eventually, and somehat reluctantly had to admit that this unsophisticated lanky guy with the black cowboy hat, with the umpressive singing voice, and simple and simplistic lyrics and melodies, was nonetheless one of the best known names in Canadian entertainment.

A passionate patriot for Canada

Some of his songs were fervently patriotic, such as Canada’s peacekeepers, The Blue Berets”, and were also usually about Canadian places and characters, One in fact saying if you don’t like Canada, then get out called “Believe in your Country”.\

A life-sized bronze statue of Stompin’ Tom (complete with maple leaf *sticker* erected in 2015 by grateful fans in Sudbury Ontario, the locale for one of his most popular songs *Sudbury Saturday Night* © CBC

Others were about historic Canadian events and people. The “Wop May” song about a pioneering bush pilot, “Fire in the Mine” about a tragedy in Timmins at the Hollinger Mine resulting in 39 deaths,”Tilsonburg” about the hard job of picking tobacco .

YOUTUBE

He also at one point staged a protest that the Canadian music awards were being given too often to Canadian artists who made their careers not in Canada, but in the US. He returned his Juno music awards writing. “I feel that the Junos should be for people who are living in Canada, whose main base of business operations is in Canada, who are working toward the recognition of Canadian talent in this country and who are trying to further the export of such talent from this country to the world with a view to proudly showing off what this country can contribute to the world market.”

Stompin’ Tom Connors, seen here performing during the 2008 NHL Awards, died in 2013. © Bruce Bennett/Getty Images for NHL (via CBC)

The National Post newspaper wrote about him saying, “He sang of a nation without politics, to its proud history, and to its better angels. His songs remind us that Canada matters — that we’ve built something amazing here, and must not take it for granted”

Canadians also appreciated that there was no guise or pretence to Stompin’ Tom, what you saw was what you got, and while a concert hall was the proper venue for many Canadian singer-songwriters, the proper venue for Stompin’ Tom was a smoky barroom, where he almost always would sit and chat with fans during breaks or after the show.

After dozens of recordings, and creation of records labels, and national TV shows, Stompin Tom had literally become an iconic Canadian country and folk singer, recognized by just about everyone in Canada.

Tom posing for a Canada Day promotional photo in 2000. Note the Maple Leaf sticker on the guitar.

Tom posing for a Canada Day promotional photo in 2000. Note the Maple Leaf sticker on the guitar. © CBC

Tom Connors died on March 6, 2013 at his farm home near Erin Ontario, west of Toronto. He had written a letter to be published after his death.

Hello friends,

I want all my fans, past, present, or future, to know that without you, there would have not been any Stompin’ Tom.

It was a long hard bumpy road, but this great country kept me inspired with its beauty, character, and spirit, driving me to keep marching on and devoted to sing about its people and places that make Canada the greatest country in the world.

I must now pass the torch, to all of you, to help keep the Maple Leaf flying high, and be the Patriot Canada needs now and in the future.

I humbly thank you all, one last time, for allowing me in your homes, I hope I continue to bring a little bit of cheer into your lives from the work I have done.

Sincerely,  Your Friend always,  Stompin’ Tom Connors

Additional information- sources

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare
Tagged with: , , ,
Posted in Arts and Entertainment, History, Lifestyle, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Listen to us

The LinkListen to our weekly show All shows
Subscribe to our podcast Subscribe to our podcast (iTunes) Download the latest podcast
Première chaine CBC Radio one Espace musique CBC Radio 2
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Arts and Entertainment, History, Lifestyle, SocietyCanada history, Feb 9, 1936; Birth of a singing stomping icon.History, SocietyBeer launched to celebrate Black History MonthHealth, International, Politics, SocietyCanada, others solidify plan to counter Trump anti-abortion moveEnvironment, Health, Science and TechnologyResearchers find ways to target drug, fertilizer deliveryImmigration & Refuge, Lifestyle, SocietySwastikas in the snow elicite a loving response in MontrealInternational, Politics, SocietyTwitter takes action against trolls, ‘wild west environment’International, SportsEric Guay the Super-G champion in St. MoritzArts and Entertainment, Education, History, SocietyBringing Canadian black history and experience to schoolkids across CanadaHistory, International, Military, PoliticsCanada history: Feb 8 1839: Aroostook War: the US-UK face-off over CanadaCoalition calls for concrete action on Islamophobia

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Radio-canada.ca CBC.ca
Le gouvernement fera appel de la suspension du décret anti-immigration TrumpDébat sur la laïcité : Philippe Couillard tend la main à l'opposition« Il est temps de faire un examen de conscience »Les 14 candidats à la direction du PCC s'affrontent à HalifaxLes placements éthiques, une option de plus en plus populaireRona Ambrose a passé ses vacances sur le yacht d'un milliardaireAttentat de Québec : après le drame et le deuil, que faire?Le Bloc québécois aura un nouveau chef le 22 avril, une décision qui diviseFront national : Marine Le Pen dévoile son « projet réaliste » Trump s'engage à oeuvrer pour la paix en Ukraine
PC Organics baby food pouches recalled across Canada due to botulism riskCatastrophic fire 'will likely occur' at Halifax explosives depot, military report says'Informal' network helping refuge seekers get to Manitoba, U.S. officials sayTrump era makes satirical comedy great again, and profitable, too: Don Pittis'Jobs, jobs, jobs': Ministers set scene in D.C. for Trudeau's elusive meeting with TrumpUser fees have fallen too far behind cost of providing federal services: internal memoMillennials finally fall out of love with Justin Trudeau after he abandons electoral reform: Robyn UrbackFormer soldier, single mother evicted in wait for military pensionHealth Canada having trouble finding First Nations kids to help because of 'broken' systemOur homes are ecosystems for bugs—and we don't even know it