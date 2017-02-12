The LINK Online Sun. 12, Feb. 2017

Your hosts this week are Carmel Kilkenny and Lynn Desjardins in a show which was carried on Facebook live starting at 1315 on Friday. We will be doing more of these Facebook Live shows in the coming weeks.

Canadian universities are eager to attract international students and are helping those affected by U.S. travel uncertainty. © CP / Darryl Dyck

U.S. President Donald Trump’s travel ban, temporarily barring people from seven mostly-Muslim countries, from entering, or re-entering the United States wreaked havoc at many airports around the world. In quick response, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted, “To those fleeing persecution, terror & war, Canadians will welcome you, regardless of your faith. Diversity is our strength.” hashtag: WelcometoCanada. Lynn Desjardins looked into how Canadian universities responded, and why some of their students and academics needed help.

Wayne Simmonds, of the Philadelphia Flyers, is one of Mason’s favourite players. ‘The kid goes hard every time he steps on the ice’ Mason says. © Kwame Mason

Black History Month is underway in Canada and Carmel Kilkenny spoke to the director of a documentary called ‘Soul on Ice: Past, Present and Future‘. The film tells the story of the first back athletes to play hockey and their struggle to play in the National Hockey League. Director Kwame Mason share his own experience growing up in Toronto 30 years ago.

And with the American Grammy Awards this weekend, we featured a song by The Weeknd: ‘Secrets’ from his latest album ‘Starboy’. While he is not nominated in this year’s Grammy’s he will be performiing on the show. Meanwhile, he is nominated for 5 Juno Awards, tied with fellow Canadians, Drake and Shawn Mendes. The Junos will be televised from Ottawa on Sunday April 2nd, 2017