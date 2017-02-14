New reports are coming out predicting dire consequences if trade over the Canada-U.S. border is impeded.

New reports are coming out predicting dire consequences if trade over the Canada-U.S. border is impeded.
Photo Credit: Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

Border tax would hurt Canada and U.S., says think-tank

By Lynn Desjardins | english@rcinet.ca
Tuesday 14 February, 2017 , No Comments ↓

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare

There was not much economic reassurance after yesterday’s meeting between Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U.S. President Donald Trump. Today the C-D Howe Institute predicted that a proposed U.S. border adjustment tax (BAT) would reduce Canada’s real GDP by almost one percentage point.

The think-tank also says a BAT would drive up the value of the U.S. dollar and undermine the competitiveness of U.S. export businesses.

It’s not known whether the two leaders discussed the BAT at their meeting.

Uncertainty about crucial trade

There continues to be grave economic concern after Trump said he would tear up the North American Free Trade Agreement if elected. Trump was not much more specific yesterday than to say that trade with Canada needed “tweaking.”

Seventy-five per cent of Canada’s exports go to the U.S. and the two countries trade more than two-billion dollars a day.

The report from the C-D Howe Institute is the latest in what is sure to become a steady stream of reports on the dangers of impeded trade between the two countries.

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare
Tagged with: , , , ,
Posted in Economy, International, Politics, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Listen to us

The LinkListen to our weekly show All shows
Subscribe to our podcast Subscribe to our podcast (iTunes) Download the latest podcast
Première chaine CBC Radio one Espace musique CBC Radio 2
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Love in the Square a Vancouver affair for free weddingsAnimals, Environment, Indigenous, Science and Technology, SocietyGrassy Narrows historic clean-up committmentEconomy, International, Politics, SocietyBorder tax would hurt Canada and U.S., says think-tankLifestyle, SocietyWorld Sikh Organization shares the love on Valentine's DayHealth, Science and Technology, SocietyIncrease in heart attacks after big, long snowfallsEconomy, LifestyleValentine’s Day: Romance and finance can go togetherHistory, International, MilitaryCanada history: Feb 14, 1945, The tragic torpedo boat disaster.Health, Lifestyle, SocietyAdvice on sex health sent on Valentine’s DayGrassy Narrows clean-up promise years in the makingEconomy, Immigration & Refuge, International, Politics, SocietyTrudeau and Trump meet in Washington

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Radio-canada.ca CBC.ca
Le gouvernement fera appel de la suspension du décret anti-immigration TrumpDébat sur la laïcité : Philippe Couillard tend la main à l'opposition« Il est temps de faire un examen de conscience »Les 14 candidats à la direction du PCC s'affrontent à HalifaxLes placements éthiques, une option de plus en plus populaireRona Ambrose a passé ses vacances sur le yacht d'un milliardaireAttentat de Québec : après le drame et le deuil, que faire?Le Bloc québécois aura un nouveau chef le 22 avril, une décision qui diviseFront national : Marine Le Pen dévoile son « projet réaliste » Trump s'engage à oeuvrer pour la paix en Ukraine
Air India bomb-maker released from halfway house by parole boardTight vote possible tomorrow as European Parliament votes on Canada's trade dealLiberals move to write off $178 million in unpaid federal student loansLooking for a vehicle that retains its value? Buy Japanese, Black Book saysConservative leadership candidate Maxime Bernier reverses support for transgender rights billTrump knew about Flynn's contact with Russia weeks before he was forced out'Face of hatred' picked as World Press Photo Contest winnerJustin Trudeau's visit a moment of calm in tumultuous Trump White HouseNew research offers advice on how to help a partner with depressionJudge rules in favour of Indigenous survivors of Sixties Scoop