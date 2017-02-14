Love in the Square a Vancouver affair for free weddings

Love in the Square offers weddings free, for those who may not be able to afford one.

Robson Square, in downtown Vancouver, was the scene of a love-in when more than a hundred people gathered to be married at the “pop-up wedding” event this past Sunday.

“A pop-up wedding is kind of a fancy elopement.”

Holly Anne Halter, the lead planner, told CBC Vancouver, “It’s just a way for us to give back to the community.”

She said, “A pop-up wedding is kind of a fancy elopement.”

But it can also work well for couples, who may not want to plan an event themselves, and those that don’t want to spend the average of $30,000 (Cdn) on a wedding.

Jeff Chung and his bride, who didn’t want to be identified, were drawn by the spontaneity and the price.

“We think the money’s better spent another way rather than having a full-on wedding,” he said. He and his new wife were apparently buying a new car later in the day.

The couple met 16 years ago at a paint-ball game. “She shot me, and so we sat down and started talking, and that’s how we blossomed from here. Chung said.

“It rubber-stamps the relationship, I guess, because we’ve been together so long we’re practically married,” Chung said of the pop-up affair.

The event has been taking place since 2015 and coincides with Valentine’s Day. All the couples have to bring is a marriage licence.