Valentine’s Day: Romance and finance can go together

Is it odd to put a discussion about your finances into this day connected with romance?

Not according to many financial experts. In fact, they say it’s a great occasion for couples to start the discussion.

Bob Stammers is the director of investor engagement at CFA Institute (Chartered Financial Analyst)

Bob Stammers © Supplied

It’s a fact that arguments and differences over finances is a major contribution to couples splitting up.

The experts say that on a day like today when couples talk about their relationship, it’s a good chance to clarify financial situations and goals.

Stammers says that an honest conversation about savings and goals can be crucial for many couples and their future together.

Clearing the air about one’s financial situation, can only help a couple he says, Then the idea is to talk and establish clear goals so that you can work together towards the goals, and saving.

Discussion about finances and setting goals before marriage or cohabitation can save couples from disputes about finances later © iSTock via CBC

He says it’s important to set savings goals and budgets in order to work towards the bigger goals.

In the end he says, as couples talk about their future together on this day, it should be easier to slip into a conversation about goals and finances and about how to work together to achieve them.