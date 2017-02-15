The Pink Tax applies to most of these products. Aviva Maxwell wants to change this.
Photo Credit: Reuters / Lucas Jackson

Pink tax protest: Montreal woman going to court

By Carmel Kilkenny | english@rcinet.ca
Wednesday 15 February, 2017 , No Comments ↓

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare

The Pink Tax, as it’s known, is the extra money women pay for products and toiletries similar to those men buy.

Montrealer Aviva Maxwell is the plaintiff in a motion filed in Quebec Superior Court yesterday. Maxwell wants it to authorize a class action lawsuit against both the companies that make the products and the retailers that sell them.

Why do I have to pay more for my preference?

Aviva Maxwell has six brothers, and on visits to the pharmacy with them, she became aware of some of the discrepancies. The deodorant she buys for instance, is smaller, but costs more.

This discrepancy applies also to shampoo, soap and shaving cream and those products that are made with “female-friendly” scents and packaged in “female-friendly” colours.

Michael Simpkin, Maxwell’s lawyer, described the ‘pink tax’ as discriminatory because unless a female shopper directly compares the products on size and price, she doesn’t know she is paying more.

“The fact this affects so many people – everybody buys shampoo on a monthly basis, every two months, toothpastes, all of these different products, and yet how they continue to differentiate based on the sex of the consumer is amazing,” he told CBC News.

When asked why she doesn’t just buy the men’s products, Maxwell said that takes away her freedom of choice.

“If it is basically the same product and I have a preference, and I’m allowed to have a preference . . . why do I have to pay more for my preference?” she said.

According to a study released in early 2016 women in Canada pay a “pink tax” premium of more than 40 per cent over what men pay when it comes to personal care products.

ParseHub, a data mining company, found women pay a six per cent premium on the average priced razor, shampoo, soap, deodorant and shaving cream for women and men. The findings revealed woman would pay $47.57 and a man would pay $44.84 for the same products.

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare
Posted in

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Listen to us

The LinkListen to our weekly show All shows
Subscribe to our podcast Subscribe to our podcast (iTunes) Download the latest podcast
Première chaine CBC Radio one Espace musique CBC Radio 2
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Waneek Horn-Miller's mission with MMIW InquiryEducation, Immigration & Refuge, International, Science and Technology, SocietyMontreal 'Best City in the World for Students'International, Lifestyle, Politics, SocietyControversial government debate on "Islamophobia"Immigration & Refuge, International, SocietyAunt of drowned Syrian toddler writes bookAnimals, Economy, Environment, Health, International, Politics, Science and Technology, SocietyConcern about microplastics in North America’s Great Lakes.Pink tax protest: Montreal woman going to courtEconomy, International, Politics, SocietyCanada missing billions of dollars in tax revenuesHistory, Politics, SocietyCanada history: Feb 15 1965- Canada finally gets its own, wonderful, flagEconomy, International, PoliticsEU approves trade deal with CanadaMilitaryCanadian military- millions worth of lost and stolen items

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Radio-canada.ca CBC.ca
Le gouvernement fera appel de la suspension du décret anti-immigration TrumpDébat sur la laïcité : Philippe Couillard tend la main à l'opposition« Il est temps de faire un examen de conscience »Les 14 candidats à la direction du PCC s'affrontent à HalifaxLes placements éthiques, une option de plus en plus populaireRona Ambrose a passé ses vacances sur le yacht d'un milliardaireAttentat de Québec : après le drame et le deuil, que faire?Le Bloc québécois aura un nouveau chef le 22 avril, une décision qui diviseFront national : Marine Le Pen dévoile son « projet réaliste » Trump s'engage à oeuvrer pour la paix en Ukraine
Europe-Canada trade deal passes in EU parliamentMalaysia detains woman over killing of half-brother of North Korean leader'Heaven help us': Flynn departure the tip of Trump's mounting national security woesYellen fights rearguard action as conspiracy theories go mainstream: Don PittisTelus cancels customer's $2,800 cellphone bill but not without a fight71 Indigenous communities have long-term drinking water warnings​Partners in parenting, not love: Singles ​pair up to raise a childJustin Trudeau brings pro-trade pitch to a fragmenting EuropeAccused of killing 8 elderly patients, former nurse back in courtL'affaire Theo: Riots against French police look familiar — so does the proposed cure