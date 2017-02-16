Best tourist marketing ploy ever? Or worst? Or joke?

Is it a brilliant marketing ploy for promote tourism to Regina, the capital city of the prairie province of Saskatchewan?

Or, is it some incredibly lame idea that somehow made it past the bureaucrats, perhaps getting a government approval signature late on a Friday afternoon?

The entire promotional video consists of three words only, repeated throughout the song.

Or, is it in fact a hoax that the Saskatchewan Tourist Board thought was probably doing more promotional good than harm and has left if stand with no legal challenge.

The reveal, below

It seems it’s the latter.

It was made in 2008 by a couple of Americans in Oakland California, who go by the names Tim and Melody, or Lordx and Vanilla Public.

Tim who works in the tech industry in application design was supposed to give a talk at a conference and created a tune called “Experience Designer”. He didn’t play the song after all.

But somewhere along the way someone mentioned to the duo that the song sounded like “experience vagina”.

Melody had visited Regina that year and sort of put one and one together so-to-speak to come up with the idea of an imitation tourist video looking like it might have been made about20 years ago.

Tim reworked the song and collected random images of the city from the internet and put them all together.

It’s so quirky it has spawned some internet reworkings, and has been played on a couple of radio stations, on a podcast by former TSN hosts, and on a video game internet show. It’s now been viewed almost 270,000 times.

Officials in Regina have said that if it was derogatory it would be a different matter but even a former mayor called it “brilliant”.

(If you want to play it yourself on the guitar, it’s just three chords…Bm, A, G, A.)

Additional information-sources