Regina, capital of the prairie province of Saskatchwan...come visit

Regina, capital of the prairie province of Saskatchwan...come visit
Photo Credit: Aldo Columpsi/CBC

Best tourist marketing ploy ever? Or worst? Or joke?

By RCI | english@rcinet.ca
Thursday 16 February, 2017 , No Comments ↓

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare

Is it a brilliant marketing ploy for promote tourism to Regina, the capital city of the prairie province of Saskatchewan?

Or, is it some incredibly lame idea that somehow made it past the bureaucrats, perhaps getting a government approval signature late on a Friday afternoon?

The entire promotional video consists of three words only, repeated throughout the song.

Or, is it in fact a hoax that the Saskatchewan Tourist Board thought was probably doing more promotional good than harm and has left if stand with no legal challenge.

The reveal, below

It seems it’s the latter.

It was made in 2008 by a couple of Americans in Oakland California, who go by the names Tim and Melody, or Lordx and Vanilla Public.

Tim who works in the tech industry in  application design was supposed to give a talk at a conference and created a tune called “Experience Designer”.  He didn’t play the song after all.

But somewhere along the way someone mentioned to the duo that the song sounded like “experience vagina”.

Melody had visited Regina that year and sort of put one and one together so-to-speak to come up with the idea of an imitation tourist video looking like it might have been made about20 years ago.

Tim reworked the song and collected random images of the city from the internet and put them all together.

It’s so quirky it has spawned some internet reworkings, and has been played on a couple of radio stations, on a podcast by former TSN hosts, and on a video game internet show.  It’s now been viewed almost 270,000 times.

Officials in Regina have said that if it was derogatory it would be a different matter but even a former mayor called it “brilliant”.

(If you want to play it yourself on the guitar, it’s just three chords…Bm, A, G, A.)

Additional information-sources

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare
Tagged with: , , , ,
Posted in Arts and Entertainment, International, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Listen to us

The LinkListen to our weekly show All shows
Subscribe to our podcast Subscribe to our podcast (iTunes) Download the latest podcast
Première chaine CBC Radio one Espace musique CBC Radio 2
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Health, International, SocietyPregnant women warned against travel and ZikaArts and Entertainment, International, SocietyBest tourist marketing ploy ever? Or worst? Or joke?Arts and Entertainment, SocietyMuch-loved humourist and radio host diesWaneek Horn-Miller's mission with MMIW InquiryEducation, Immigration & Refuge, International, Science and Technology, SocietyMontreal 'Best City in the World for Students'International, Lifestyle, Politics, SocietyControversial government debate on "Islamophobia"Immigration & Refuge, International, SocietyAunt of drowned Syrian toddler writes bookAnimals, Economy, Environment, Health, International, Politics, Science and Technology, SocietyConcern about microplastics in North America’s Great Lakes.Pink tax protest: Montreal woman going to courtEconomy, International, Politics, SocietyCanada missing billions of dollars in tax revenues

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Radio-canada.ca CBC.ca
Le gouvernement fera appel de la suspension du décret anti-immigration TrumpDébat sur la laïcité : Philippe Couillard tend la main à l'opposition« Il est temps de faire un examen de conscience »Les 14 candidats à la direction du PCC s'affrontent à HalifaxLes placements éthiques, une option de plus en plus populaireRona Ambrose a passé ses vacances sur le yacht d'un milliardaireAttentat de Québec : après le drame et le deuil, que faire?Le Bloc québécois aura un nouveau chef le 22 avril, une décision qui diviseFront national : Marine Le Pen dévoile son « projet réaliste » Trump s'engage à oeuvrer pour la paix en Ukraine
Indigenous police accused of dragging feet on child sexual abuse complaint in Quebec communityWhy Trump's leaky White House could sink trust of Russia-wary alliesSuddenly the rules have changed for buying pricey Canadian homes: Don PittisTrudeau home to get $2 million in security upgrades while repairs for 24 Sussex remained stalledJust give Donald Trump a chance, they said: Robyn UrbackEugenie Bouchard pays off Super Bowl bet with date with fanJustin Trudeau hails CETA as 'blueprint' for future trade dealsWilliam Shatner helps B.C. boy, 6, track down limited-edition Star Wars mac and cheeseRCMP watchdog issues damning report on tracking of missing women cases in B.C.'He wanted help': First Nations artist Moses Beaver dies in Thunder Bay, Ont., jail