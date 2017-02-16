Genie Bouchard: the swimsuit edititon

Genie Bouchard is in the headlines again but it’s not for her game.

The Canadian tennis star is featured Sports Illustrated‘s annual swimsuit edition.

“OMG… so honored to be in SISwim, Bouchard tweeted yesterday.”

Bouchard was also in the spotlight last night for her “date”.

The outing, to an NBA Brooklyn Net’s Game, was the result of a bet on twitter during the U.S.Super Bowl.

When Genie Bouchard began celebrating the Patriot’s defeat, a little too soon, a fan and twitter follower made a bet with her, asking for a “date” if the Patriots won.

As Bouchard later tweeted, “Lesson learned. Never bet against Tom Brady”

The date with student John Goehrke was covered by reporters and when asked how it was going, Bouchard replied, “It’s going great. He’s normal!”

A second date is reportedly now in the works.