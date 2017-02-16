Pierre Karl Péladeau returns to the helm of Quebecor

Pierre Karl Péladeau will again run the media conglomerate Quebecor

Prior to his brief foray into politics, Pierre Karl Péladeau, 55, served as president and CEO of the Quebec-based company, founded by his father Pierre, from 1999 to 2013.

The company announced today he will return to that role, effective immediately.

Péladeau ran successfully for the Parti Québécois in the 2014 provincial election.

He was eventually elected leader of the party and then unexpectedly quit political life last May, citing family reasons.

Péladeau said he was “pleased” to be returning to the company, in a news release.

Former Prime Minister, Brian Mulroney, will remain Quebecor’s chairman of the board.