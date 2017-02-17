Black Rock, the monument that was laid in memory of more than 6,000 Irish immigrants who died and were buried here in 1847, escaping the Great Hunger in Ireland.

Black Rock monument restoration plan in Montreal

By Carmel Kilkenny | english@rcinet.ca
Friday 17 February, 2017 , No Comments ↓

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare

The Black Rock monument in Montreal was laid in 1860. And over the years it has remained in the hearts and minds of the decsendants of Irish immigrants to Montreal and elsewhere in Canada

Black Rock, the monumental stone being laid near the Victoria Bridge in 1860. © courtesy of the McCord Museum

.But the site is in a sad state. The annual ‘Walk to the Rock’, which has been a tradition for over a 120 years, can only take place with a police escort.

The rock sits on a narrow boulevard between cars exiting and entering the Victoria Bridge, many at break-neck speeds.

Now a group of Irish-Montrealers have been organizing to create a memorial park, along the river. just east of the site. And they’re hoping their ongoing efforts will soon be successful.

“the very first monument, anywhere in the world, to the famine”

Fergus Keyes is one of the directors of the Montreal Irish Monument Park Foundation. The group is working to convince the federal government and the local city government to coordinate their efforts and make a large abandoned parking lot available, to be transformed into a memorial park.

“As they were building this Victoria Bridge, the workers, most of whom happened to be Irish of course, start discovering bones of these immigrants who had died just twelve years before. So in order to commemorate it, they pulled a big rock out of the St. Lawrence River, and made an engraving on it to say that it was to the memory of the 6,000 immigrants that died and were buried there at that point, and it actually became the very first monument, anywhere in the world, to the famine,” says Keyes. 

“To preserve from desecration the remains of the 6,000 immigrants who died of ship fever A.D. 1847-48” is part of the inscription. It is a stark reminder that this is the very site of the fever sheds built to house the dying at the time.

Listen

The park will commemorate not only the Irish famine victims, but the memory of the people in Montreal who contracted typhus as well and died trying to help. Many of the Grey Nuns are among this group, as was the mayor of Montreal at the time, John Mills.

The “Black Rock” or the “Irish commemorative stone,” is shown in Montreal, Sunday, May 29, 2016 © CP/Morgan Lowrie

Keyes says many of the children who survived the journey but were orphaned in Montreal, were then adopted into French Canadian families but allowed to keep their names and the memory of their heritage. This is why you can meet a “Patrick O’Reilly” in Quebec, who doesn’t speak a word of English, Keyes explains.

“people jumped in and did what they could to help”

“It’s very, very similar to, in some ways, what’s happening to present day immigrants if you take Syrians for example, having to leave their home. Maybe the cause is different but the result is the same. But there’s also that positive end in 1847 and today even in Canada, people jumped in and did what they could to help”. Keyes says.

It is a month now until St. Patrick’s Day, an occasion that is widely celebrated. The annual parade in Montreal, the longest-running in St. Patrick’s Day parade in the Canada, celebrating its 194th edition, will honour Montreal’s Mayor, Denis Coderre as the Grand Marshal.

Denis Coderre has Irish roots on his maternal grandmother’s side going back to John McCabe who emigrated from Co, Cavan in 1842.

There are other reasons the green space would be a good idea. The nearby community known as Griffintown, is undergoing rapid gentrification and a green space, particularly one along the river would be a welcome addition to the neighbourhood and help in reclaiming the waterfront.

Keyes has faith: “I think it’ll happen, I’m just not sure when.”

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare
Posted in History, Immigration & Refuge, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Listen to us

The LinkListen to our weekly show All shows
Subscribe to our podcast Subscribe to our podcast (iTunes) Download the latest podcast
Première chaine CBC Radio one Espace musique CBC Radio 2
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Order of Canada anniversary book of storiesLong holiday weekend in almost half of CanadaLifestyle, SocietyDrones, prisons, contrabandHistory, Immigration & Refuge, SocietyBlack Rock monument restoration plan in MontrealInternational, Politics, SocietyCanada is not immune to the rise of populism, suggest pollEconomyGold miner Agnico Eagle to invest $1.2B in two Canadian Arctic minesEnvironment, International, SocietyCanada history: Feb 17, 1932: The end and beginning of the mystery of the Mad TrapperAnimals, Environment, International, Science and Technology, SocietyOceans losing oxygen, harming marine lifeEconomy, Politics, SocietyPierre Karl Péladeau returns to the helm of QuebecorArts and Entertainment, Immigration & Refuge, InternationalArcade Fire's Tim Kingsbury releases solo album

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Radio-canada.ca CBC.ca
Le gouvernement fera appel de la suspension du décret anti-immigration TrumpDébat sur la laïcité : Philippe Couillard tend la main à l'opposition« Il est temps de faire un examen de conscience »Les 14 candidats à la direction du PCC s'affrontent à HalifaxLes placements éthiques, une option de plus en plus populaireRona Ambrose a passé ses vacances sur le yacht d'un milliardaireAttentat de Québec : après le drame et le deuil, que faire?Le Bloc québécois aura un nouveau chef le 22 avril, une décision qui diviseFront national : Marine Le Pen dévoile son « projet réaliste » Trump s'engage à oeuvrer pour la paix en Ukraine
Kevin O'Leary sells wine on U.S. home shopping channel amid leadership campaignCanadians prepare to face cyberwarriors and fake news in Latvia missionBig bonuses for RCMP top brass as front-line Mounties go without pay hikesWhat's new, exotic and classic at Canada's biggest car showRefugee claims at Canada-U.S. border have doubled over past 2 years5 things to know about the Commons motion on IslamophobiaSuspect in Kim Jong-nam death told police she thought was taking part in prank TV showRedcliff RCMP identify man found walking along southern Alberta highway'Very unsettling': U.S. immigration officials arrest domestic abuse victim in courtB.C.'s health-care deal with federal government includes cash for opioid crisis