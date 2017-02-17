Long holiday weekend in almost half of Canada

Family Day is this coming Monday in some provinces giving many Canadians a much-needed long holiday weekend.

Alberta, Saskatchewan and Ontario will celebrate Family Day this upcoming third Monday in February.

In Manitoba they have the holiday Monday but it’s known as Louis Riel Day.

And in Prince Edward Island, they’ll celebrate themselves with ‘Islander Day‘.

Ontario will have great weather for outdoor sports and events.

Following two days of temperatures up as high as 10 C degrees in some places, the mercury will drop to just above freezing to make for very comfortable conditions.