Order of Canada anniversary book of stories

The Order of Canada is honouring its fiftieth anniversary this year with a book featuring profiles of some of the recipients over these last five decades

.They Desire a Better Country: The Order of Canada in 50 Stories was released today, in conjunction with this year’s first Order of Canada investiture ceremony at Rideau Hall.

The book features amazing photography and a collection of inspiring stories, profiling some of the remarkable individuals who earned this honour and proudly wear the snowflake insignia.

People such astronaut Chris Hadfield, the first Canadian commander of the International Space Station, writer Lawrence Hill, artist Susan Aglukark, and the visionary behind Cirque du Soleil, Guy Laliberté, as well as the Olympian hockey player Hayley Wickenheiser.

The book was written by Lawrence Scanlan; translated into French by Daniel Poliquin, himself an Officer of the Order; and is published by Figure 1. It was all made possible through the work and involvement of members of the Order of Canada.

The book will be available across the country on February 20, 2017, and will be gifted to every living member of the Order, as well as donated to high schools and library systems across the country.