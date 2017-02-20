A refugee woman from the minority Yazidi sect, who fled the violence in the Iraqi town of Sinjar, sits with a child inside a tent at Nowruz refugee camp in Qamishli, northeastern Syria August 17, 2014.

A refugee woman from the minority Yazidi sect, who fled the violence in the Iraqi town of Sinjar, sits with a child inside a tent at Nowruz refugee camp in Qamishli, northeastern Syria August 17, 2014.
Photo Credit: Rodi Said / Reuters

Canada reaffirms commitment to bring in Yazidi refugees

By Levon Sevunts, Radio Canada International | english@rcinet.ca
Monday 20 February, 2017 , No Comments ↓

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare

With less than two days left on a Parliament-mandated deadline to relocate to Canada persecuted Yazidi refugees from northern Iraq, the federal government says it remains devoted to meeting its commitment but has yet to unveil any details.

“Canada has made a commitment to resettle vulnerable persons who are survivors of Daesh by February 22, 2017, and we are working towards meeting that commitment,” said Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada spokesperson Johanne Nadeau in an email, referring to ISIS by its Arabic acronym. “Further details will be made public in the coming days.”

However, citing security concerns, officials at IRCC have been very tight-lipped about any details of this operation, leading the opposition to suspect that Ottawa is not showing the same level of urgency in bringing Yazidi refugees as it did in the much better publicized campaign to bring in Syrian refugees.

“They’ve had four months, and they haven’t brought anyone to date,” said Conservative immigration critic Michelle Rempel.

The Yazidis are a Kurdish-speaking religious minority spread across northern Iraq and Syria, southeastern Turkey and Armenia. Their millennia-old religion has made them targets of religious discrimination and persecution for centuries.

A displaced woman from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing violence in Iraq, looks out from an abandoned house where she is taking refuge in the southeastern Turkish town of Silopi, near the Turkish-Iraqi border crossing of Habur, August 13, 2014.

A displaced woman from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing violence in Iraq, looks out from an abandoned house where she is taking refuge in the southeastern Turkish town of Silopi, near the Turkish-Iraqi border crossing of Habur, August 13, 2014. © Stringer Turkey / Reuters

Denounced as infidels and devil-worshippers, the Yazidis in northern Iraq have been targeted by ISIS militants over the last two years. Thousands of Yazidi men were killed, while thousands of women and girls were carried off, bought and sold in slave markets, forced into sexual slavery, when ISIS forces overran their ancient homeland in northern Iraq in 2014.

In June, a United Nations report said ISIS was seeking to wipe out the 400,000-strong Yazidi community in its ancestral homeland of northern Iraq.

Nadia Murad Basee Taha, United Nations Goodwill Ambassador for the Dignity of Survivors of Human Trafficking, waves while being recognized by the Speaker in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Canada, October 25, 2016.

Nadia Murad Basee Taha, United Nations Goodwill Ambassador for the Dignity of Survivors of Human Trafficking, waves while being recognized by the Speaker in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Canada, October 25, 2016. © Chris Wattie / Reuters

Rempel, who spearheaded the October 25, 2016, unanimous motion in Parliament to recognize the ISIS campaign against Yazidis as genocide and to bring to Canada some of the most vulnerable survivors,  demanded to know last week why “zero government-sponsored refugees have arrived from the Yazidi community.”

“We are proud of the fact that members of this House voted and expressed their support to resettle victims and survivors of Daesh into Canada,” Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Ahmed Hussen said in response to Rempel’s question in the House of Commons last Thursday. “We fully committed to meet that goal. We have an operation that is already under way. I will be providing details in the near future.”

Rempel said she worries the government plans to bring in a few Yazidis from UN camps in neighbouring Turkey instead of the women stuck in camps for internally displaced people in northern Iraq.

“I worry that this is just another Liberal broken promise, but this is a broken promise that will cost lives,” Rempel said.

Refugees-English

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare
Tagged with: , , , ,
Posted in Immigration & Refuge, Politics

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Listen to us

The LinkListen to our weekly show All shows
Subscribe to our podcast Subscribe to our podcast (iTunes) Download the latest podcast
Première chaine CBC Radio one Espace musique CBC Radio 2
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Immigration & Refuge, PoliticsCanada reaffirms commitment to bring in Yazidi refugeesImmigration & RefugeOpposition calls on government to crack down on illegal border crossingsImmigration & Refuge, International, SocietyMontreal is latest to declare itself a ‘sanctuary city’International, SocietyBorder guards can ask for your passwordsHealth, International, PoliticsUN agencies declare famine in South SudanImmigration & Refuge, International, Politics, SocietyCanadian attitudes on refugees starting to harden?Education, History, SocietyBlack history month, Important? Yes, but...Health, SocietyKids at higher risk when mom prescribed opioidsEconomy, History, International, Military, Politics, Science and TechnologyCanada History Feb 20, 1959; Death of a national dreamthe LINK Online, Sun., Feb. 19, 2017

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Radio-canada.ca CBC.ca
Des mégadonnées qui améliorent vos déplacementsLe cauchemar du fentanyl en Colombie-BritanniqueUne garantie qui laisse place à l'interprétationSécurité accrue pour la comparution d'Alexandre BissonnetteLe MTQ veut resserrer la gestion des grands projetsÉtats-Unis : le général McMaster remplace Michael Flynn à la sécurité nationaleJustin Trudeau s'excuse d'avoir répondu en français à une question posée en anglaisUn fonds d'aide fédéral aux victimes dépense plus en administration qu'en subventionsChefferie du NPD : Peter Julian fera campagne contre Énergie EstLe mouvement de grève des ambulanciers syndiqués à la CSN s’élargit au Québec
'We're all humans': U.S. border agent watches as asylum-seekers cross into CanadaCanadian troops in Iraq mount pressure on ISIS around Syrian borderVancouver Aquarium bringing back belugas despite mysterious deathsTrump names H.R. McMaster as national security adviserTrudeau apologizes to anglophone woman for answering in French at town hall'Honour a great man': Louis Riel's legacy gets its dueRussia's ambassador to United Nations dies at 64Buckle up when told by flight crews, TSB investigation recommendsSenator fighting Philippine president's war on drugs charged without 'iota of evidence,' lawyer says'Our worst fears have been realized,' as famine grips South Sudan