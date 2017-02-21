Renting an apartment in Toronto is expensive and, if it is newer, is not subject to rent control.

Renting an apartment in Toronto is expensive and, if it is newer, is not subject to rent control.
Photo Credit: John Rieti/CBC

Huge rent hike leaves Toronto reporter couch-surfing

By Lynn Desjardins | english@rcinet.ca
Tuesday 21 February, 2017 , 1 Comment ↓

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare

For anyone trying to decide where to settle in Canada, it is a good idea to look at the big differences in the cost of housing across the country. This came to my attention again when I saw a story by CBC reporter Shannon Martin saying she was homeless after the rent on her tiny Toronto apartment was increased by almost $1,000 per month to $2,600.

Reporter Shannon Martin was able to own a home in the western city of Winnipeg, but sold it when she moved to Toronto.

Reporter Shannon Martin was able to own a home in the western city of Winnipeg, but sold it when she moved to Toronto. © Shannon Martin

Much variation across the country

I live in Montreal where annual rent increases are tightly controlled by a government-run rent control board. This has kept rent prices comparatively reasonable. Martin moved from Winnipeg where she says owning property in one’s 20s or 30s is more doable as prices are lower. She could not afford to buy in Toronto.

In Toronto, there is rent control but not on buildings which are 25 years or younger. Martin says there are now bidding wars for basement apartments. The average price to rent a one-bedroom condo in Toronto is about $2,000 a month, she says.

An average rental in Montreal is about $700 a month.

Shannon Martin has a job, but finds herself couch-surfing.

Shannon Martin has a job, but finds herself couch-surfing. © Petar Valkov/CBC Toronto

Housing eats up more income now

In Canada, it used to be that you had to budget one-quarter of your income on housing. Now, it’s more like half.

As Martin writes, she is a reporter with a full-time job who is able to stay with family or friends while she looks for a more reasonably-price apartment. But she asks, “What about students? Single moms? People who work two or three jobs just to make ends meet?”

I would add, what about refugees, seniors, and those who are disabled?

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare
Tagged with: , , ,
Posted in Lifestyle, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

One comment on “Huge rent hike leaves Toronto reporter couch-surfing
  1. Ian St. John says:
    21 February 2017 at 12 h 04 min

    I know what she means. My own situation is somewhat different in that I am in a rent controlled one bedroom apartment (that I cannot move out of as rent for even a bachelor would be hundreds more) while living on about $1300 CPP+OAS.

    I am over sixty five and have a serious/profound hearing loss so I haven’t been able to find suitable work. Better hearing aids are out of reach financially. Trying to start a home consulting business is not working because I have to borrow just to survive.

    My claim for GIS (I certainly make less than $17k a year in 2016) was rejected for no reason I can find (Services Canada will just say that ‘this check mark means that you made too much money’) and my appeal is over six months with no response.

    Delay, denial and disinformation are the bureaucratic tools. I put in the ‘estimated income’ form, after searching to counter the disinformation (you need to find the forms and put them in on time) but some bureaucrat with a six figure salary and gold plated pension can just ‘tick you off’ and get a pat on the back.

    It takes a lot of time to go through the initial rejection, appeal, and then the tribunal. Mostly I think they just expect people to give up which is why only about 15% to 30% of *valid* GIS claims are allowed (by most reports).

    This is probably going to be a big issue as more and more baby boomers retire and find the contributions they made in taxes to the ‘social safety net’ are being administered by arbitrary decisions. But there is nobody to appeal to. My MP would not answer inquiries about the OAS laws. The ‘federal ombudsman’ can only give you website addresses (which confirm that you are eligible, but don’t do much to help). Waiting is not fun and my opportunity to start work at home is pretty much lost now.

    Reply
﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Listen to us

The LinkListen to our weekly show All shows
Subscribe to our podcast Subscribe to our podcast (iTunes) Download the latest podcast
Première chaine CBC Radio one Espace musique CBC Radio 2
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Arts and Entertainment, LifestyleIn search and discovery of Canadian cuisineLifestyle, SocietyWhat are you giving away when you access free Wi-Fi?SocietyYoung brothers fall through ice, one diesHealth, Society63 per cent of Canadians are concerned about food fraud: studyLifestyle, SocietyHuge rent hike leaves Toronto reporter couch-surfingEducation, Health, Lifestyle, SocietyToronto school bans phones in class, other schools say bring them.Immigration & Refuge, PoliticsCanada reaffirms commitment to bring in Yazidi refugeesImmigration & RefugeOpposition calls on government to crack down on illegal border crossingsImmigration & Refuge, International, SocietyMontreal is latest to declare itself a ‘sanctuary city’International, SocietyBorder guards can ask for your passwords

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Radio-canada.ca CBC.ca
Brève comparution d'Alexandre Bissonnette chargée d'émotionUne mosquée vandalisée dans le quartier Centre-Sud de MontréalDes bébés, victimes collatérales de la crise des opioïdesCrédit d'impôt pour l'âge : « On est à l’heure de réagir », dit l'oppositionSteven Blaney veut fermer la frontière aux immigrants illégauxExpulsion de clandestins : Trump se donne les moyens de ses ambitionsLe plan de Québec pour défendre les sièges sociauxTerres à l'horizon?Combattre l'extrémisme en s'attaquant à la corruption des élitesSonia LeBel à la CAQ pour défendre l'héritage de la commission Charbonneau
Transit officials from across country to attend funeral of slain bus driverIsraeli soldier who shot prone Palestinian assailant sentenced to 18 monthsTrust in the media is sinking and it's time to act: Neil MacdonaldAfrican migrants wait in limbo in Mexico, dreaming of sanctuary in CanadaProfoundly disabled boy's 'co-mommas' make legal historyWho are the MPs that vote against their party line most often?Sanctuary city movement grows in Canada, but are police on board?Bodies of at least 74 migrants wash ashore in LibyaSearch ongoing for missing snowboarders at B.C. resortU.S. tourists, Aussie pilot killed after plane crashes into Melbourne mall