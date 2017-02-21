Huge rent hike leaves Toronto reporter couch-surfing

For anyone trying to decide where to settle in Canada, it is a good idea to look at the big differences in the cost of housing across the country. This came to my attention again when I saw a story by CBC reporter Shannon Martin saying she was homeless after the rent on her tiny Toronto apartment was increased by almost $1,000 per month to $2,600.
Much variation across the country
I live in Montreal where annual rent increases are tightly controlled by a government-run rent control board. This has kept rent prices comparatively reasonable. Martin moved from Winnipeg where she says owning property in one’s 20s or 30s is more doable as prices are lower. She could not afford to buy in Toronto.
In Toronto, there is rent control but not on buildings which are 25 years or younger. Martin says there are now bidding wars for basement apartments. The average price to rent a one-bedroom condo in Toronto is about $2,000 a month, she says.
An average rental in Montreal is about $700 a month.
Housing eats up more income now
In Canada, it used to be that you had to budget one-quarter of your income on housing. Now, it’s more like half.
As Martin writes, she is a reporter with a full-time job who is able to stay with family or friends while she looks for a more reasonably-price apartment. But she asks, “What about students? Single moms? People who work two or three jobs just to make ends meet?”
I would add, what about refugees, seniors, and those who are disabled?
I know what she means. My own situation is somewhat different in that I am in a rent controlled one bedroom apartment (that I cannot move out of as rent for even a bachelor would be hundreds more) while living on about $1300 CPP+OAS.
I am over sixty five and have a serious/profound hearing loss so I haven’t been able to find suitable work. Better hearing aids are out of reach financially. Trying to start a home consulting business is not working because I have to borrow just to survive.
My claim for GIS (I certainly make less than $17k a year in 2016) was rejected for no reason I can find (Services Canada will just say that ‘this check mark means that you made too much money’) and my appeal is over six months with no response.
Delay, denial and disinformation are the bureaucratic tools. I put in the ‘estimated income’ form, after searching to counter the disinformation (you need to find the forms and put them in on time) but some bureaucrat with a six figure salary and gold plated pension can just ‘tick you off’ and get a pat on the back.
It takes a lot of time to go through the initial rejection, appeal, and then the tribunal. Mostly I think they just expect people to give up which is why only about 15% to 30% of *valid* GIS claims are allowed (by most reports).
This is probably going to be a big issue as more and more baby boomers retire and find the contributions they made in taxes to the ‘social safety net’ are being administered by arbitrary decisions. But there is nobody to appeal to. My MP would not answer inquiries about the OAS laws. The ‘federal ombudsman’ can only give you website addresses (which confirm that you are eligible, but don’t do much to help). Waiting is not fun and my opportunity to start work at home is pretty much lost now.