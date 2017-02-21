A Toronto Ontario junior high school has instituted a ban on mobile phones in the class and hallways starting today. Most parents and even some students agree with the move.

A Toronto Ontario junior high school has instituted a ban on mobile phones in the class and hallways starting today. Most parents and even some students agree with the move.
Photo Credit: CBC

Toronto school bans phones in class, other schools say bring them.

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Tuesday 21 February, 2017 , No Comments ↓

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare

The Earl Grey Public School in Toronto has banned mobile phones from the classroom and the school hallways. The ban goes into effect today.

The 12 and 13 year-old students  at the junior high school (grades 7-8) were told their cellphones would have to left in their lockers today.

School principle  Bill Vatzolas wrote to parents this week saying the school was trying to “minimize distractions in the classroom and reduce the inappropriate uses of the devices during the school day”.

In addition to surfing the net, or texting during class, some teachers were uncomfortable with the fact that students were occasionally filming them.

Dr. James Roberts, a professor at Baylor University in Texas says the school is making a good move, saying cellphones are a distraction in class and they undermine learning.

The author of “Too Much of a Good Thing: Are You Addicted to Your Smartphone?”  is quoted in the Toronto Star news saying ““For the students it’s going to be like trying to detox a drug addict”.

Steve Joordens, Professor of Psychology at University of Toronto,  agrees saying phones can become addictive noting that if the child starts spending more time online than connecting with people in real life or begins to sleep with the cellphone close to them, it could be the signs of addiction.

The principle says students can use their phones during lunch period but with restrictions instituted in September which prohibits texting, taking photos or videos, or signing into social media.

Say yes to devices in class

However the Peel District School Board have adopted a much different policy.

The school board there, which covers schools and over 100,000 students in Mississauga and Brampton encourages students to bring phones and tablets etc into the classroom saying it is a tool to engage in wider learning experience by enabling quick connection to other sources related to the lesson, and communication amongst themselves and the teacher

Additional information-sources

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare
Tagged with: , , , , ,
Posted in Education, Health, Lifestyle, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Listen to us

The LinkListen to our weekly show All shows
Subscribe to our podcast Subscribe to our podcast (iTunes) Download the latest podcast
Première chaine CBC Radio one Espace musique CBC Radio 2
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
International, PoliticsCanada signs on to Safe Schools DeclarationHistory, International, MilitaryCanada history; Feb 21 1941: tragedy strikes a medical legendArts and Entertainment, LifestyleIn search and discovery of Canadian cuisineLifestyle, SocietyWhat are you giving away when you access free Wi-Fi?SocietyYoung brothers fall through ice, one diesHealth, Society63 per cent of Canadians are concerned about food fraud: studyLifestyle, SocietyHuge rent hike leaves Toronto reporter couch-surfingEducation, Health, Lifestyle, SocietyToronto school bans phones in class, other schools say bring them.Immigration & Refuge, PoliticsCanada reaffirms commitment to bring in Yazidi refugeesImmigration & RefugeOpposition calls on government to crack down on illegal border crossings

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Radio-canada.ca CBC.ca
Une militante iranienne menacée d'expulsion est arrêtéeExpulsion de clandestins : Trump se donne les moyens de ses ambitionsBrève comparution d'Alexandre Bissonnette chargée d'émotionDes bébés, victimes collatérales de la crise des opioïdesUne mosquée vandalisée dans le quartier Centre-Sud de MontréalCommissaire à l'éthique : Rita de Santis déplore que l'opposition bloque un donateur libéralLe Canada et le Mexique serrent les rangs vis-à-vis TrumpSteven Blaney veut fermer la frontière aux immigrants illégaux5 choses à retenir du budget 2017 de la Colombie-BritanniqueCrédit d'impôt pour l'âge : « On est à l’heure de réagir », dit l'opposition
Transit officials from across country to attend funeral of slain bus driverIsraeli soldier who shot prone Palestinian assailant sentenced to 18 monthsTrust in the media is sinking and it's time to act: Neil MacdonaldAfrican migrants wait in limbo in Mexico, dreaming of sanctuary in CanadaProfoundly disabled boy's 'co-mommas' make legal historyWho are the MPs that vote against their party line most often?Sanctuary city movement grows in Canada, but are police on board?Bodies of at least 74 migrants wash ashore in LibyaSearch ongoing for missing snowboarders at B.C. resortU.S. tourists, Aussie pilot killed after plane crashes into Melbourne mall