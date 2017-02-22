A boy carries a goat near Jidhi town of Awdal region, Somaliland April 10, 2016. Across the Horn of Africa, millions have been hit by the severe El Nino-related drought.

A boy carries a goat near Jidhi town of Awdal region, Somaliland April 10, 2016. Across the Horn of Africa, millions have been hit by the severe El Nino-related drought.
Photo Credit: Feisal Omar / Reuters

Aid agencies sound alarm on Horn of Africa drought: ‘The time to support is now’

By Levon Sevunts, Radio Canada International | english@rcinet.ca
Wednesday 22 February, 2017 , No Comments ↓

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare

Millions of people in the Horn of Africa are on the verge of a severe food crisis or even a famine in parts of Somalia unless aid agencies working in the region receive urgent funding, according to CARE International.

Aid workers on the ground in the vast region, which encompasses Somalia, Ethiopia, Eritrea, Djibouti and Kenya, are seeing the same warning signs that preceded the famine in Somalia six years ago, CARE warns.

The international community needs to act quickly to avoid the repetition of the 2011 famine that killed more than 260,000 people, says Raheel Nazir Chaudhary, CARE’s country director in Somalia.

“Today, we still have time to implement early response programs to help protect people’s assets and food stocks, prevent people from going hungry en masse and prevent hundreds of thousands of children from suffering crippling malnutrition,” Chaudhary said in a statement.

“We cannot wait until the TV cameras appear and start broadcasting starving children. The time to support is now.”

Two years of drought
A woman and a boy walk past a flock of dead goats in a dry land close to Dhahar in Puntland, northeastern Somalia, on December 15, 2016. Drought in the region has severely affected livestock for local herdsmen.

A woman and a boy walk past a flock of dead goats in a dry land close to Dhahar in Puntland, northeastern Somalia, on December 15, 2016. Drought in the region has severely affected livestock for local herdsmen. © MOHAMED ABDIWAHAB/AFP/Getty Images

Two years of consecutive droughts, exacerbated by one of the strongest El Niño events ever recorded and followed by its no less disruptive sister, La Niña, have already produced severe water and pasture shortages in pastoral regions, and severe loss of livestock and reduced milk production in the north of Somalia, warned the United Nations’ World Food Program.

The drought is also forcing thousands of pastoralists farther and farther away from their traditional grazing grounds in search of water, increasing conflicts among various ethnic groups in competition for the scarce resources, said Stephen Gwynne-Vaughan, CARE’s country director in Kenya and former Ottawa resident.

“There is an increased number of livestock deaths and what households are trying to do is to sell their animals before they starve to death,” Gwynne-Vaughan said in a phone interview from the Kenyan capital of Nairobi.

As a result prices for livestock have plummeted, while prices for water and food have skyrocketed.

“They’re not getting much money for them and the food and the grains they are buying, they are all costing more, so each household is having less food to eat and we’re seeing an increase in the rate of acute malnutrition at an alarming rate,” Gwynne-Vaughan said.

‘National disaster’

Even in parts of Kenya, which compared to its neighbours has a much more abundant and robust water supply, people have to rely on special deliveries of water by truck and get by with 10 or 20 litres of water per day (an average Canadian consumes about 330 litres of water per day).

The Kenyan government has declared the drought a ‘national disaster.’ The governments of both Kenya and neighbouring Ethiopia warn that several million people in each country will require food, nutrition and livelihood support in the coming months, the WFP reports.

Internally displaced people receive assistance from African Muslim Agency near Adbuqadir town of Awdal region, Somaliland April 11, 2016. Across the Horn of Africa, millions have been hit by the severe El Nino-related drought.

Internally displaced people receive assistance from African Muslim Agency near Adbuqadir town of Awdal region, Somaliland April 11, 2016. Across the Horn of Africa, millions have been hit by the severe El Nino-related drought. © Feisal Omar / Reuters

According to CARE estimates more than 15 million people are currently affected by the drought in Ethiopia, Kenya and Somalia.

Among them are nearly 680,000 pregnant women and lactating mothers, CARE says.

“Women and girls are the most affected by droughts and food crises. As families are skipping meals and only eat once a day, women and girls eat last and the least,” said Chaudhary. “In Somalia, women and girls are responsible for herding small livestock and collecting water. Yet as most water points dried up, they now have to walk on average 50 kilometres in search for water.”

Bleak forecast

In addition, long-term climate forecasts provided to the WFP predict another poor ‘Gu’ rainfall season (from March to May), which is usually the most productive season of the year.

“The forecasts are bleak. If it won’t rain in the coming months, famine will become a possibility in Somalia. We need funding now to prevent families from tipping over the edge into severe hunger,” said Chaudhary.

FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestWeChatEmailPrintShare
Tagged with: , , , ,
Posted in International, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Listen to us

The LinkListen to our weekly show All shows
Subscribe to our podcast Subscribe to our podcast (iTunes) Download the latest podcast
Première chaine CBC Radio one Espace musique CBC Radio 2
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
SocietyExtreme Arctic adventure to celebrate Canada's 150th anniversaryInternational, SocietyAid agencies sound alarm on Horn of Africa drought: ‘The time to support is now’Immigration & Refuge, International, Politics, Society‘Toxic’ fear-mongering threatens human rights worldwide: reportEconomy, PoliticsCanadian’s tax dollars at work…or not!International, Lifestyle, Politics, SocietyReligious tolerance, intolerance, and general controversy in Canada to start the yearHealth, Lifestyle, Science and Technology, SocietyBest chances to prevent recurrence of breast cancer analysedAnimals, Environment, International, Science and TechnologyCanada’s melting glaciers contributing to sea level riseLifestyle, SocietyFamily cell phone plans cost a fortune. Why am I surprised?Immigration & RefugeCanada to resettle 1,200 Yazidi refugeesInternational, PoliticsCanada signs on to Safe Schools Declaration

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Radio-canada.ca CBC.ca
Standing Rock : des manifestants refusent de partir malgré le risque d'inondationToujours emprisonnée aux Bahamas, Karine Gagné change d’avocatEncore plus près d’une autre TerreLes douaniers américains en sol canadien seront soumis à la Charte des droits, dit TrudeauL'annonce du nouveau décret migratoire de Trump reportéeIls ont voté pour Trump et ils l'appuient toujoursLe Bureau de la concurrence poursuit La Baie pour indications trompeusesNiveau des océans : l’Est du Québec parmi les régions les plus touchées dans le mondeSanté Canada autorise la vente de bœuf haché irradiéCréation d'un comité fédéral-provincial sur le bois d'œuvre
'It's a mystery': Yazidi groups say they were left in the dark on Canada's resettlement planTrudeau announces review of laws related to Indigenous peoplesPopular heartburn drugs could lead to kidney damage without warning: studyOnline passport website bills clients for service government provides freeTrump set to revoke transgender washroom guidelinesWhy life expectancy in Canada, other countries is reaching 'breathtaking' levelsJudge in 'knees together' case takes unprecedented steps to try to keep job'Anti-vaccine' teacher found guilty of professional misconduct7 Earth-like planets found orbiting star 39 light-years away4 prisoners charged in beating of triple murderer Douglas Garland