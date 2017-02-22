Canadian’s tax dollars at work…or not!

Today was the annual Teddy awards ceremony in the national capital Ottawa.

Every year, the citizen’s advocacy group, The Canadian Taxpayers Federation, announces its awards for the most flagrant examples of government spending waste.

Aaron Wudrick is the CTF federal director.

Canadian Taxpayers Federation Federal Director Aaron Wudrick gives the thumbs down on the *winners* of the 19th annual Teddy Waste Awards during a news conference in Ottawa, Wednesday February 22, 2017. The CTF awards recognize government spending waste. © The Canadian Press- Adrian Wyld

They’re called the Teddy Awards , the pig-shaped award named after a federal bureaucrat named Ted Weatherhill, eventually fired in 1999 after lengthy abuse of expense claims, including a bill of $700 for a lunch for two.

This year’s “winners” for abuse of taxpayers dollars included paying over half a million dollars in moving expenses for a bureaucrat of the Canada Revenue agency for a move of about 200 kilometres.

Ontario won a “lifetime” award for its waste and huge expense in managing its energy programmes and policies.

It also won for its electric vehicle programme which subsidizes the well-to-do in their purchase of expensive electric vehicles.

Included in the nominees who didn’t win, but were close runners-up, was a political appointee in Quebec who was paid a salary of $180,000 for four years in which she barely ever showed up for work.

Several journalists await the announcement of the winners of the annual CTF government waste awards © CTF

It was the 19th annual Teddy Government Waste Awards.

