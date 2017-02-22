Amnesty International says the “poisonous” rhetoric employed by Donald Trump in the U.S. presidential campaign is one example of “the global trend of angrier and more divisive politics.”

Photo Credit: Evan Vucci/AP Photo

‘Toxic’ fear-mongering threatens human rights worldwide: report

By Lynn Desjardins | english@rcinet.ca
Wednesday 22 February, 2017 , No Comments ↓

Amnesty International says “politicians wielding a toxic, dehumanizing “us vs them” rhetoric are creating a more divided and dangerous world which it compares to that of the 1930s.

Division, fear, scapegoating is ‘very worrying’

“Our report this year is speaking about a very worrying, worldwide trend,” says Alex Neve, secretary-general of Amnesty International Canada. “This is not just a report about Donald Trump’s presidency…

“(It) highlights the degree to which a growing number of politicians are promoting an agenda of fear and division and hatred and scapegoating, and that they’ve been waging election campaigns on that basis. They’ve come to power on that basis and they’re now enacting laws and policies on that basis.

‘Bad news for human rights’ compared to 1930s

“It’s bad news for human rights because it inevitably means that some of the most marginalized in our society—refugees, migrants, minorities, religious minorities such as Muslims in many countries—are the ones being targeted. And it is significantly impairing and undermining human rights protection.”

Listen

Amnesty says “the cynical…narratives of blame, hate and fear” took on a global prominence not seen since the 1930s—a reference to the time when Adolf Hitler rose to power in Germany.

Priests and nuns attend a prayer-vigil to protest the unrelenting killings in the so-called war on drugs waged by Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte.

Priests and nuns attend a prayer-vigil to protest the unrelenting killings in the so-called war on drugs waged by Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte. © Bullit Marquez/AP Photo

Among leaders it says are “wielding a toxic agenda” it named Trump, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

‘Canada…a beacon of hope’

“In a certain respect, Canada stands out as a beacon of hope against a pretty bleak global landscape,” says Neve. It is not without its own human rights challenges he notes, particularly with regards the treatment of indigenous peoples. However, he praised Canada for welcoming 40,000 Syrian refugees last year and what it showed the world.

“On the world stage, our prime minister and other ministers have come to be seen as champions of pluralism and tolerance, some feminism and diversity.

“That is sorely needed this year and we’re going to be looking to Canada to redouble those efforts.”

The report criticizes the international community for not acting to address a long list of world crises in Syria, Yemen, Libya, Afghanistan, Central America, to name a few.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his ministers are seen as a ‘beacon of hope’ for their attitudes of pluralism and tolerance.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his ministers are seen as a ‘beacon of hope’ for their attitudes of pluralism and tolerance. © CBC

Protests ‘a source of hope’

Amnesty International is calling on people around the world to take action against the erosion of human rights around the world.

“We do see a source of hope and optimism,” says Neve. “And that’s at the grass roots, be it remarkably courageous individual activists who stand up in the face of a cruel and authoritarian government or the millions of people who have been spilling out into the streets for protests and rallies recently.

“It is very clear that people get it, people are concerned. But most importantly they understand that it is their voice, it is their power that is going to make a difference.

“That’s where we see hope. That’s where Amnesty is going to be focusing a lot of our energy over the year to come. And that’s what we would encourage all concerned people to do.”

People gathered to protest the policies of the Trump administration today in Jeffersontown, Kentucky. Protesters give hope to Amnesty International.

People gathered to protest the policies of the Trump administration today in Jeffersontown, Kentucky. Protesters give hope to Amnesty International. © Timothy D. Easley/AP Photo
